Cyberpunk 2077 release delayed: Here's all you need to know about the new launch date

One of the most awaited open-world games of 2020, Cyberpunk 2077, has once again been hit with a further delayed. This time its by 21 days with the brand new release date being set for December 10. In an official release on Cyberpunk 2077's official social handles, the dev team revealed that optimising the game for nine different platforms is the main reason behind the delay this time.

The 'CD Projekt Red' team in the official release also apologised to the fans that have been anxiously waiting for the game to be released. The original release date of Cyberpunk 2077 was set for April 2020, which then got postponed to September 17, and then to November 19.

After three huge delays, gamers across the globe will be hoping that CD Projekt Red's new release date of December 10 will finally be the one when the game finally drops across all platforms.

Taking to Twitter, the development team shared a post while captioning it, "We have important news to share with you".

"The biggest challenge for us right now is shipping the game on current-gen, next-gen, and PC at the same time, which requires us to prepare and test 9 versions of it (Xbox One/X, compatibility on Xbox Series S/X, PS4/Pro, compatibility on PS5, PC, Stadia)… while working from home," the post on Twitter by head of studio Adam Badowski and joint CEO Marcin Iwinski stated.

In the above-mentioned post, the team also explained why this delay came to be even after announcing that the game has "gone gold" (which means gameplay and content were ready for the final retail release).

The explanation stated that 'going gold' meant that the "game is ready, can be completed, and has all content in it," however, it doesn't indicate that the dev team will stop working on ways to enhance the gameplay. On the other hand, numerious other improvements are being made to Cyberpunk 2077 which will be pushed via a Day 0 patch and the time period for these improvements was what the team "undercalculated."