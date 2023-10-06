Asian Games 2023: India win gold in Men's Hockey, secures Paris Olympics quota after defeating Japan 5-1 in final

This triumph marks India's fourth gold medal in men's hockey at the Asian Games, following their victories in 1966, 1998, and 2014.

India has once again emerged as the champions of men's hockey in Asia. Following their bronze medal win at the Tokyo Olympics, India's trajectory has continued to soar with an outstanding performance at the Asian Games in Hangzhou. Harmanpreet Singh's team delivered a resounding victory in the men's hockey final on Friday, October 6, defeating the reigning champions, Japan, with a score of 5-1 to claim the gold medal.

Furthermore, India secured their spot at the upcoming Paris Olympics, bypassing the longer qualification process. Only the gold medalists in men's and women's hockey at the Asian Games are guaranteed a place in the Olympics, and the Indian team ensured their success with a dominant display, a feat that their new coach, Craig Fulton, can take pride in.

This triumph marks India's fourth gold medal in men's hockey at the Asian Games, following their victories in 1966, 1998, and 2014. In the previous edition of the Asian Games in Jakarta four years ago, India had settled for a bronze medal.

With this achievement, India now shares the title of the second-most successful men's hockey team in the history of the Asian Games, alongside South Korea, both having won four gold medals. Pakistan holds the record for the most successful men's team in the Asian Games, with an impressive tally of nine gold medals.

Japan maintained their defensive discipline in the second quarter. However, Manpreet Singh ensured that India took the lead with a field goal, giving them a 1-0 advantage at halftime. Singh's reverse strike flew into the goal, providing India with the much-needed cushion to challenge the Japanese further.

As anticipated, Japan became more vulnerable when pressured to take action in the third quarter. India had three penalty corners in a row during this period, and Singh's thunderous strike on the third attempt extended India's lead to 2-0.

Amit Rohidas then capitalized on a penalty corner, increasing India's lead to 3-0. It seemed that Japan was on the verge of defeat by the end of the third quarter.

At the beginning of the fourth quarter, India secured a 4-0 lead with a goal from Abhishek. However, Japan's persistence paid off as midfielder Seren Tanaka scored a goal, reducing the deficit for the defending champions.

Nevertheless, India's captain Harmanpreet added to his tally with another sensational penalty corner goal, sealing a 5-1 victory for India in the final quarter.