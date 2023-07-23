Headlines

Emerging Asia Cup final: Tayyab Tahir shines as Pakistan A beat India A by 128 runs to win the title

Kanguva first look: Suriya's valiant warrior king poster crashes internet, fans say 'killer look'

Will it rain tomorrow in Delhi? Check latest IMD forecast here

'Rab ka banda...': Dhanashree Verma's cute birthday wish for Yuzvendra Chahal as leggie turns 33

‘Jaddu was not upset with Mahi Bhai’: Former CSK player reveals secret of rift between Jadeja and Dhoni during IPL 2022

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Emerging Asia Cup final: Tayyab Tahir shines as Pakistan A beat India A by 128 runs to win the title

Kanguva first look: Suriya's valiant warrior king poster crashes internet, fans say 'killer look'

Will it rain tomorrow in Delhi? Check latest IMD forecast here

10 worst foods that can cause hair loss

Top 10 vitamin D rich foods

Asia Cup: Top run scorer from each edition

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral photos of the Day: Akshay Kumar looks uber cool in casuals, Shraddha Kapoor takes auto ride

5 times Bigg Boss-fame Sonali Raut burned the internet with her bold, sexy bikini pics

In pics: Nickelodeon cartoons celebrate International Day of Yoga at India's biggest yoga event in Jabalpur

Manipur Violence: Mass Protests All Over Country Over Manipur Sexual Assault Incident

Shocking Drone Visuals Show Aftermath Of Delhi Flood As Yamuna Water Level Rises Again

In A First, India Gifts Its First Active Warship INS Kirpan To Vietnam

Kanguva first look: Suriya's valiant warrior king poster crashes internet, fans say 'killer look'

'Meri toh lottery nikal gayi': Navneet Nishan recalls kissing Aamir Khan 'all day long' for Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke

Viral Photos of the Day: Bhumi Pednekar, Shamita Shetty, others raise fashion bar high

HomeSports

Sports

‘Jaddu was not upset with Mahi Bhai’: Former CSK player reveals secret of rift between Jadeja and Dhoni during IPL 2022

Ambati Rayudu, former CSK player reveals truth about MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja's rift during IPL 2022.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 23, 2023, 09:11 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

It was widely reported that MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) had a falling out during the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. Ambati Rayudu, a fellow CSK player, disputed these allegations in an interview with Behindwoods TV, claiming that the purported argument was nothing more than media rumours.

Former CSK player Ambati Rayudu has become the first cricketer to reveal the secret around the reports.

“Jaddu was not upset with Mahi Bhai at all. In 2022, he was unhappy because the team was not playing well. The performances were down and the team failed to reach the knockouts,” he said.

“What Jadeja has achieved in his career is because of MS Dhoni. So the CSK captain would be happy that the player he nurtured won the title for CSK in IPL 2023,” he added.

Before the IPL 2022 season began, Dhoni handed the captaincy to Jadeja, marking a big change in CSK's management style. The changeover did not go as well as expected, though. Due to the stress of serving as captain, Jadeja's performance suffered, and he decided to resign halfway through the season.

Despite this setback, Jadeja returned triumphantly for the IPL 2023, scoring the decisive runs to give CSK their sixth championship.

In a recent interview, Rayudu made it clear that Jadeja wasn't angry with MS Dhoni.

Jadeja's choice to take a vacation at the conclusion of the season following an alleged rib injury, he said, was motivated more by his need for a mental break from the team's poor performance than by any disagreement with Dhoni. 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

The Marvels trailer: Captain Marvel, Ms. Marvel, Monica Rambeau go 'higher, further, faster' to save the universe

Meet IIT graduate who left tech career to become popular comedian, his estimated net worth is...

What Is Kaizen, how it help overcome laziness and grow in your personal life?

This Bollywood film holds Guinness World Record for winning 92 awards, and it’s not Sholay, Lagaan or Veer-Zaara

Defamation case: SC issues notice to Purnesh Modi, Gujarat govt on Rahul Gandhi's appeal against HC verdict

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral photos of the Day: Akshay Kumar looks uber cool in casuals, Shraddha Kapoor takes auto ride

5 times Bigg Boss-fame Sonali Raut burned the internet with her bold, sexy bikini pics

In pics: Nickelodeon cartoons celebrate International Day of Yoga at India's biggest yoga event in Jabalpur

Know who is Ashish Vidyarthi's first wife Rajoshi Barua, who starred in popular show TV show Imlie

Sumukhi Suresh on her stand-up special Hoemonal, reveals why there will be no third season of Pushpavalli | Exclusive

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE