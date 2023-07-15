'Abused at 6, dealing drugs at 8': Star English footballer makes stunning revelations from childhood

Headlines

'Stones were pelted at our bus': Shahid Afridi makes shocking claim, backs Pakistan touring India for ODI World Cup

Hukum preview: Rajinkanth looks badass as law protector in new song from Jailer; netizens say 'goosebumps overloaded'

Asian Athletics Championships 2023: Murali Sreeshankar qualifies for 2024 Olympics, Parul Chaudhary wins gold

Delhi news: Massive fire breaks out on 9th floor of DCM building in Barakhamba road, video surfaces

Meet India's most-paid employee who earned Rs 36 lakh per day, not from IIT, IIM

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Asian Athletics Championships 2023: Murali Sreeshankar qualifies for 2024 Olympics, Parul Chaudhary wins gold

Marina Diamandis diagnosed with chronic fatigue syndrome; know all about the condition

Anand Mahindra responds to criticism over Chandrayaan-3 budget

Delhi: Massive fire at DCM building in Barakhamba

Aurangzeb to Akbar: Most powerful Mughal emperors

10 exercises, yoga poses to remove arm fat

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Sonal Chauhan gives 'weekend goals,' flaunts cleavage in green jacket; netizens say 'looking so hot'

Meet Raja Kumari, whose rap Running with the King Khan in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is breaking the internet

In pics: Thumkeshwari singer Rashmeet Kaur's journey, from Sa Re Ga Ma Pa to Khatron Ke Khiladi 13

3 trains involved in deadly train accident, 200+ lives lost. Odisha Chief Secretary gives timeline

IPL 2023 Prize Money: Here's how much the winner and runners-up will take home after final #cskvsgt

DK Shivakumar gets emotional as race for Karnataka CM chair gets tighter

Hukum preview: Rajinkanth looks badass as law protector in new song from Jailer; netizens say 'goosebumps overloaded'

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 premiere: Shiv Thakre faces electric shocks, Archana Gautam mocks him, says 'Yeh Bigg Boss...'

Padmini producer claims lead actor Kunchacko Boban ditched movie promotions to 'chill with friends' in Europe

HomeSports

Sports

'Abused at 6, dealing drugs at 8': Star English footballer makes stunning revelations from childhood

The midfielder chose to open up to Neville on his show, The Overlap, with the intention of destigmatizing mental health issues within the football community.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 15, 2023, 06:47 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In a poignant and heartfelt interview conducted by Gary Neville, Dele Alli, the talented England footballer, bravely shared his personal battles with mental health and the arduous journey of rehabilitation throughout his career. Recognized as one of the most promising English players in recent years, Dele's progress was impeded by a multitude of challenges. The midfielder chose to open up to Neville on his show, The Overlap, with the intention of destigmatizing mental health issues within the football community.

Dele, currently contracted with Everton but previously on loan at Besiktas in Turkey, candidly discussed the detrimental coping mechanisms he had employed to manage his mental health. Furthermore, he delved into the profound impact of a challenging upbringing, which exposed him to violence and substance abuse from a tender age.

During the interview, Dele's emotions were palpable, underscoring the depth of his experiences. However, he consistently emphasized that this was an opportune moment to shed light on his life, buoyed by unwavering support from his club and fans.

 “Now is probably the right time to tell people. It's tough to talk about it as it's quite recent and something I've hid for a long time and I'm scared to talk about,” said the footballer.

“It’s been going on for a long time, without me realizing it, the things I was doing to numb the feelings I had. I didn’t realize I was doing it for that purpose, whether it be drinking or whatever,” said Alli.

Alli burst onto the scene for Tottenham Hotspur during the 2015-16 season, delivering a series of outstanding performances that earned him not one, but two PFA Young Player of the Year awards. His exceptional talent also secured him a coveted spot in the PFA Team of the Year. Undoubtedly, Alli emerged as one of the most promising players in the Premier League, coinciding with Spurs' most triumphant era in recent memory.

Under the guidance of Mauricio Pochettino, Alli flourished, showcasing his immense potential. However, his fortunes took a turn when Spurs underwent managerial changes, with the likes of Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte at the helm. Alli openly admits that Pochettino not only nurtured his footballing abilities but also genuinely cared for him as an individual. Unfortunately, he struggled to establish the same profound connection with the subsequent managers.

Dele's descent into substance abuse was influenced by both his poor conduct and the public scrutiny he faced.

“There are things a lot of people do but if you abuse it and use it in the wrong way and you’re not actually doing it for the pleasure, you’re doing it to try and chase something or hide from something, it can obviously damage you a lot,” said the 27-year-old.

Dele disclosed the challenging upbringing he endured while growing up in Milton Keynes, raised by a mother who grappled with alcohol abuse. “At six, I was molested. I was sent to Africa to learn discipline. Then I was sent back. Seven, I started smoking. Eight I started dealing drugs, selling drugs. An older person told me they wouldn't stop a kid so I'd ride around with my football and then underneath I'd have the drugs.”

However, Dele remained deeply grateful for the assistance he received from Alan and Sally Hickford, the parents of one of his teammates at MK Dons. In an informal capacity, they took on the role of adoptive parents for the aspiring footballer.

“At 12, I was adopted. And from then, I was adopted by an amazing family, I couldn't have asked for better people to do what they've done for me… If God created people, it was them. They are amazing and have helped me a lot.”

READ| This Indian cricket legend wanted to study MBBS and become doctor, belongs to family of former President of India

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Asian Athletics Championships 2023: Murali Sreeshankar qualifies for 2024 Olympics, Parul Chaudhary wins gold

Marina Diamandis diagnosed with chronic fatigue syndrome; know all about the condition

CUET-UG result 2023 declared: 22,000 candidates scored 100 percentile

UK woman claims botched hair extensions left her bald; here's how can you protect your hair

This Indian cricket legend wanted to study MBBS and become doctor, belongs to family of former President of India

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Sonal Chauhan gives 'weekend goals,' flaunts cleavage in green jacket; netizens say 'looking so hot'

Meet Raja Kumari, whose rap Running with the King Khan in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is breaking the internet

In pics: Thumkeshwari singer Rashmeet Kaur's journey, from Sa Re Ga Ma Pa to Khatron Ke Khiladi 13

WTC Final 2023, IND vs AUS: Key players to watch out for

Viral Photos of the Day: Fardeen Khan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, others look stunning in stylish outfits

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE