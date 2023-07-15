'Abused at 6, dealing drugs at 8': Star English footballer makes stunning revelations from childhood

The midfielder chose to open up to Neville on his show, The Overlap, with the intention of destigmatizing mental health issues within the football community.

In a poignant and heartfelt interview conducted by Gary Neville, Dele Alli, the talented England footballer, bravely shared his personal battles with mental health and the arduous journey of rehabilitation throughout his career. Recognized as one of the most promising English players in recent years, Dele's progress was impeded by a multitude of challenges. The midfielder chose to open up to Neville on his show, The Overlap, with the intention of destigmatizing mental health issues within the football community.

Dele, currently contracted with Everton but previously on loan at Besiktas in Turkey, candidly discussed the detrimental coping mechanisms he had employed to manage his mental health. Furthermore, he delved into the profound impact of a challenging upbringing, which exposed him to violence and substance abuse from a tender age.

During the interview, Dele's emotions were palpable, underscoring the depth of his experiences. However, he consistently emphasized that this was an opportune moment to shed light on his life, buoyed by unwavering support from his club and fans.

“Now is probably the right time to tell people. It's tough to talk about it as it's quite recent and something I've hid for a long time and I'm scared to talk about,” said the footballer.

“It’s been going on for a long time, without me realizing it, the things I was doing to numb the feelings I had. I didn’t realize I was doing it for that purpose, whether it be drinking or whatever,” said Alli.

I’m struggling to find the words to put with this post but please watch my most recent interview with Dele. It’s the most emotional, difficult yet inspirational conversation I’ve ever had in my life. Watch the interview on @wearetheoverlap here https://t.co/60d4IZwQmR pic.twitter.com/0cZowJGW77 — Gary Neville (@GNev2) July 13, 2023

Alli burst onto the scene for Tottenham Hotspur during the 2015-16 season, delivering a series of outstanding performances that earned him not one, but two PFA Young Player of the Year awards. His exceptional talent also secured him a coveted spot in the PFA Team of the Year. Undoubtedly, Alli emerged as one of the most promising players in the Premier League, coinciding with Spurs' most triumphant era in recent memory.

Under the guidance of Mauricio Pochettino, Alli flourished, showcasing his immense potential. However, his fortunes took a turn when Spurs underwent managerial changes, with the likes of Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte at the helm. Alli openly admits that Pochettino not only nurtured his footballing abilities but also genuinely cared for him as an individual. Unfortunately, he struggled to establish the same profound connection with the subsequent managers.

Dele's descent into substance abuse was influenced by both his poor conduct and the public scrutiny he faced.

“There are things a lot of people do but if you abuse it and use it in the wrong way and you’re not actually doing it for the pleasure, you’re doing it to try and chase something or hide from something, it can obviously damage you a lot,” said the 27-year-old.

Dele disclosed the challenging upbringing he endured while growing up in Milton Keynes, raised by a mother who grappled with alcohol abuse. “At six, I was molested. I was sent to Africa to learn discipline. Then I was sent back. Seven, I started smoking. Eight I started dealing drugs, selling drugs. An older person told me they wouldn't stop a kid so I'd ride around with my football and then underneath I'd have the drugs.”

However, Dele remained deeply grateful for the assistance he received from Alan and Sally Hickford, the parents of one of his teammates at MK Dons. In an informal capacity, they took on the role of adoptive parents for the aspiring footballer.

“At 12, I was adopted. And from then, I was adopted by an amazing family, I couldn't have asked for better people to do what they've done for me… If God created people, it was them. They are amazing and have helped me a lot.”

