Meet rising influencer Cemo Basen: Who created buzz on instagram with ‘Raising an Influencer’ Series

Cemo, also known as Mohammad Qasim, had a difficult upbringing. His family relocated from the Middle East to Pakistan in quest of job due to financial troubles. Cemo's parents, on the other hand, were not as successful in their venture and began working as local tailors. Cemo received his formal and professional education in Information Technology in Pakistan. Cemo returned to his natal country after college, hoping for work to support his impoverished family.

He also competed in the Mr. DC 2022 Peagent, and came up in the runner up position.

Cemo struggled to make minimum wage during his puberty, and in order to exist, he had to give up his goals. He could either pursue his aspirations or provide for his family's financial requirements. Cemo relocated to the United States once his family's financial situation improved.

Cemo's childhood was never like that of other kids his age. Cemo was the eldest son, and as such, he was saddled with a number of responsibilities to financially and morally support his family. Cemo never let anything stop him from pursuing his goals, even if he felt burned out and fatigued at times. Back then, Cemo's only source of entertainment was the television. He would watch Pirates of the Caribbean over and over again, emulating the renowned Jonny Depp. Depp was a mentor and an ideal for Cemo.

Cemo eventually began filming his own films and vlogs, which he shared on Instagram. His fan base grew from a few thousand to more than a million in less than three years. Cemo was undoubtedly a brilliant child, and after relocating to the United States, he was able to realise all of his ambitions. Cemo not only found a platform to demonstrate his talent in the United States, but he also discovered a place he could finally call home.

Cemo was cautious at first, and he didn't want to share his stuff on social media. He had no idea how the public would respond, and he wasn't expecting to be mocked or trolled. Cemo's close friends, on the other hand, pushed him to post his films online since they thought he was incredibly gifted and that doing so would help him achieve his goals. Cemo lost a wager and ended up uploading his debut video, which quickly garnered internet renown.

Cemo now has a big fan base from all over the world. His two greatest buddies, who are important members of his squad, are Ukrainians. He is regarded as an ideal and mentor by many South Asian and Middle Eastern children. Cemo enjoys generating stuff that can be understood by everybody who views it because he has admirers all around the world. In order to develop content for his new videos, he frequently combines diverse cultures. Many people attribute Cemo's popularity to his wide range of content and innovative imagination.

When we asked Cemo Basen what his true ambitions were and what he hoped to achieve by releasing his films, he simply stated that he wanted to entertain people and bring a smile to their faces. He also stated that he wished to promote South Asian culture and educate others about it.

-Brand Desk Content