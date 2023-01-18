Good news for WhatsApp users as the company gets ready to launch a new feature, details inside (file photo)

WhatsApp keeps bringing new features for the best experience of the messaging app. Now the Meta-owned messaging app is releasing the ability to share voice notes via status updates to some beta testers. As of now, users can only share pictures and videos as status updates.

According to WABetaInfo, a website that tracks WhatsApp, the maximum recording time for a voice note is 30 seconds. The latest version of WhatsApp will be required to listen to voice notes shared via status.

Some beta testers can share voice notes as status updates by accessing the feature within the text status section (if it is enabled for them). The ability to share voice notes via status updates is expected to be released to more users over the coming weeks, the report said.

“Thanks to this feature, it would have been possible to share a voice note as a status update with a certain audience configured within your privacy settings. The feature was announced when it was under development but there is good news for some lucky beta users that install the latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.2.8 update available on the Google Play Store," WABetaInfo reported.

According to the report, the Meta-owned messaging application is giving more control to users by offering the ability to discard a recording before sharing it.

It is to be noted that voice notes shared as status updates are always end-to-end encrypted, ensuring that only the people you choose within your privacy settings can listen to them. Voice notes will also disappear from your status after 24 hours.

