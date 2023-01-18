What is Artificial Intelligence chatbot Chat GPT? Know why it has landed in ‘anti-Hindu’ controversy

Artificial Intelligence is being deemed the future of the tech world, with the capabilities of several new AI projects even transcending the expectations of the human mind. Something similar has been done with a new AI technology called Chat GPT.

Chat GPT is an AI technology that can help the user learn more about almost all the topics in the entire world. Not just this, but Chat GPT also learns from its users, gaining more and more knowledge each time you ask it a question about any topic.

While Chat GPT is a new and innovative step towards the evolution of AI, it has recently landed in a major controversy. Many people have alleged that artificial intelligence is hurting the sentiments of Hindus through some of the content available on the religion.

First, let’s learn what AI Chat GPT is and how it functions for a user.

What is Chat GPT?

Chat GPT is an AI-based chatbot, which has been developed by the company OpenAI. It has slowly become one of the most popular AI-based tools which are being actively used by students, working professionals, and teachers.

Taking a step ahead of Wikipedia and basic Google searches, Chat GPT has emerged as an AI-powered chatbot that uses a field of machine learning known as natural language processing (NLP) to generate responses to users' questions.

If you ask Chat GPT a question, it will analyze thousands of web pages and content on the internet in seconds and give you a detailed answer within the set word limit. People have been using Chat GPT for homework, writing books, and even writing comedy routines.

What is interesting is, every time you ask Chat GPT a question, it will give you a detailed answer and even learn more, which will equip it to give even better answers in the next attempt.

What is Chat GPT’s controversy related to Hindu religion?

Several users pointed out that Chat GPT is displaying content on the Hindu religion that can be deemed objectionable by many. An example of this is, when a user asks Chat GPT to make a joke on any Hindu deity, it displays the joke without any disclaimer or warning.

But when the same is written for the Bible or Islamic religion, Chat GPT displays a warning that such content can hurt religious sentiments. Many are defending the AI by saying that it might not have knowledge about the Hindu religion yet, but many are also deeming it as ‘Anti-Hindu’.

