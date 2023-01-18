Delhi traffic update: Restrictions on Kartavyapath due to Republic Day parade rehearsals, routes to avoid (file photo)

Delhi Traffic updates: Ahead of the Republic Day celebrations on January 26, preparations are in full swing at Delhi's Kartavyapath. Due to this, traffic restrictions have been imposed in the areas for over 2 two hours for 3 days. In view of Republic Day parade rehearsals, traffic restrictions are in place on Kartavyapath from 10:15 am to 12:30 pm on January 18, 20 and 21, Delhi Police said in its traffic advisory.

Traffic restrictions on these roads

Traffic restrictions will be effective on Kartavyapath-Rafi Marg Crossing, Kartavyapath-Janpath Crossing, Kartavyapath-Mansingh Road Crossing and Kartavyapath-C-Hexagon from 10.15 am to 12.30 pm on January 18, 20 and 21.

Suggested routes from north to south Delhi and vice versa

Ring Road i.e. Sarai Kale Khan - IP flyover - Rajghat. Lajpat Rai Marg - Mathura Road - Bhairon Road - Ring Road. Prithviraj Road - Rajesh Pilot Marg- Subramaniam Bharti Marg- Mathura Road- Bhairon Road - Ring Road. Barfkhana - Azad Market - Rani Jhasi flyover- Panchkulan Road - Hanuman Murti - Vande Matram Mard - Dhaula Kuan.

From south Delhi to Connaught Place and Central Secretariat

Mother Teresa Crescent - Park Street - Mandir Marg/Baba Kharak Singh Marg. Ring Road - Vande Matram Marg - Link Road - Panchkuian Road. Ring Road - Sardar Patel Marg - 11 Murti - Mother Teresa Crescent - R/A RML - North Avenue or Baba Kharak Singh Marg

For travel from east to west Delhi and vice versa

Ring Road - Bhairon Road - Mathura Road - Subramaniam Bharti Marg - Rajesh Pilot Marg - Prithvi Raj Road - Safdarjung Road - Kamal Ataturk Marg - Panchsheel Marg - Simon Boliver Marg - Upper Ridge Road/Vande Matram Marg.

Ring Road - ISBT - Chandgi Ram Akhara - Mall Road - Azad Pur - Ring Road. From Ring Road - Bhairon Road - Mathura Road - Lodhi Road - Aurobindo Marg - Safdarjung Road - Teen Murti Marg - Mother Teresa Crescent - Park Street - Shankar Road - Vande Matram Marg.

East to south west Delhi

Ring Road - Vande Matram Marg and vice versa.

According to the advisory, motorists coming to Vinay Marg, Shanti Path and going to New Delhi and beyond should take Sardar Patel Marg - Mother Teresa Crescent - R/A RML - Baba Kharak Singh Marg or Park Street - Mandir Marg and proceed further to North Delhi or New Delhi.