HomeBusiness

Business

IRCTC's valentine's day special tour package: A romantic getaway to Goa for couples

IRCTC's valentine's day Goa tour package for couples.

article-main
Latest News

Raunak Jain

Updated: Jan 18, 2023, 01:48 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

IRCTC, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation, provides a selection of tour packages for budget-conscious tourists who want to see India. These tour packages are made to make it simple for travellers to travel to different tourist locations while taking use of all the amenities and facilities they require. The tour packages offered by IRCTC are frequently less expensive than other tour packages on the market.

The 5-day Valentine's Day special tour package to Goa is among IRCTC's most well-liked vacation packages. Goa is a well-liked vacation spot for young people and couples, making it the ideal location to spend Valentine's Day with your significant other. This tour package lasts for 4 nights and 5 days and includes a round-trip flight. The tour package is scheduled to begin on February 11 and end on February 15.

Also read: Microsoft Layoffs 2023: Reports say software giant may go for 11,000 job cuts

The tour package includes breakfast and dinner in addition to local guides and cabs and covers both North and South Goa. Aguada Fort, Sanquarium Beach, Candolim Beach, Bagha Beach, Basilica of Bom Jesus Church, St. Francis Catholic Church, Miramar Beach, and Mandovi River Cruise are just a some of the tourist attractions that will be seen. The price of the tour package is Rs 27,875 per person, though it may change depending on how many people are taking the trip together.

Overall, IRCTC's tour packages provide tourists with an excellent option to experience India while saving money. For couples wishing to celebrate the holiday in a romantic location, the Valentine's Day special trip package to Goa is a fantastic choice. Be sure to visit the official website for additional details on this trip package and other tour packages provided by IRCTC.

