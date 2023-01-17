IRCTC rooms available for Rs 20 in Delhi, Mumbai, Ghaziabad BUT...

IRCTC news: After booking, you will be asked for your identification documents. (Representational)

The Indian Railways provides a lot of services to their passengers. However, people normally don't know about them. For instance, do you know you can get a room for rent on railway stations like Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai for just Rs 20-40? No? Then this news piece is for you.

Sometimes, trains get late or cancelled due to fog. Those in transit are often incovienced. Many are forced to face the elements like cold and heat and rain, waiting for their trains. Sometimes, trains are over 7-8 hours late due to bad weather. Many can't always afford a hotel room to save themselves from severe cold.

In such conditions, you can spend your time inside the retirement room of the Indian railways. You will be asked to pay a nominal charge of Rs 20-Rs 40. You can stay here for up to 48 hours.

However, for this, you need to have a confirmed ticket and a PNR number.

These rooms can be booked on railways websites inside big stations like Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai.

You will have to visit //www.rr.irctctourism.com/#/home to book these rooms. RAC ticket holders can also do that.

Only one room can be booked per PNR number. Rooms will be allotted on the first-come-first-serve basis.

After booking, you will be asked for your identification documents.