World temperature may increase by more than 1.5 degrees between 2022 and 2026

(Image Source: Reuters)

Global warming is one of the biggest cause of concern in the 21st century. Scientists fear global temperature may cross its limits in the coming years. Now a report from the UK Meteorological Department researchers suggests that in the next 5 years, the world's temperature may increase by more than 1.5 degrees and there is a 50% chance of happening.

It is believed that this increase will be temporary, but the way the temperature is rising has worried the researchers. Scientists say that between 2022 and 2026 there will be a year when summer temperatures will break all its records. The way heat-producing gases have been accumulating in the atmosphere very rapidly for the last three decades, there will be a global temperature rise.

In 2015, the world average temperature increased by 1 degree Celsius above pre-industrial levels for the first time. It is usually recorded as the temperature of the middle of the 19th century. This is the same year that politicians around the world signed the environmental agreement in Paris, and pledged to keep global temperatures below 2 degrees Celsius.

Along with this, efforts to make it up to 1.5 degrees were also agreed. Then in November last year, the COP26 held in Glasgow reiterated its 1.5 degree Celsius promise. For the last 7 years, the global temperature has remained at 1 degree rise, with the highest heat recorded in these seven years in 2016 and 2020.

From this it is understood how even 1 degree temperature rise is affecting the world. Last year's forest fires in North America, and this year in India and Pakistan shows its horror. There were around 340 incidences of fires on the last day of March, according to the Forest Survey of India (FSI). There were 136,604 fire points in the country from January 1 to March 31, 2022.

Rise in temperature to be temporary

(Image Source: Reuters)

In such a situation, the UK office of the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) has said that the possibility of the temperature going up to 1.5 degrees in the next 5 years is not very high but it cannot be ruled out. But this increase will be temporary.

The study suggests that between 2022 and 2026, the temperature will be between 1.1 degrees Celsius and 1.7 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels. Meteorologists predict that there will be a year in this period when the temperature can cross 1.5 degree Celsius and the temperature can go up to 48 degree or close to 50.

Dr Leon Hermanson, the chief meteorological officer who prepared the report, says that the key change that is being seen is the slow increase in the atmosphere of carbon dioxide.

Control greenhouse gas emissions

Researchers say that if the temperature goes above 1.5 degrees in five years, then it is not so that it will not come down again. However, until we do not control greenhouse gas emissions, it is very difficult to stop the increase in temperature.

Apart from this, our oceans are becoming increasingly hot and acidic, glaciers are melting due to which the sea level is rising and all these things together are creating extreme weather conditions. It has also been revealed from the study that in the next five years, the effect of rising temperatures will be most visible in the Arctic region.

Researchers say that there will be a three-fold difference in temperature from the long-term average. Not only this, there will be one year in these five years which can break the records of 2016 and 2020. This is more likely to happen in a year that will be an El Nino year.

It is a natural weather phenomenon associated with abnormal warming of the surface waters of the eastern Pacific Ocean, thereby affecting weather around the world.