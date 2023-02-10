Space boost for India as ISRO successfully launches SSLV-D2 carrying 3 satellites from Sriharikota

PTI Photo

On Friday, India got another rocket to launch satellites. SSLV-D2 successfully orbited three satellites with its new rocket -- Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV).

India's newest rocket, the 34-meter tall and weighing 120-ton SSLV-D2 flew upwards first launch pad at the Sriharikota rocket port. The rocket's total carrying capacity was 500 kg to Low Earth Orbit (LEO). But the SSLV-D2 had a total payload of 175.2 kg.

The three-staged SSLV-D2 is primarily powered by solid fuel (total 99.2 tons) and also has a velocity trimming module (VTM) powered by 0.05 tons of liquid fuel for precise injection of satellites.

It was SSLV-D2's second developmental flight into orbit an earth observation satellite-07 (EOS-07) weighing about 156.3 kg and two others - 10.2 kg, Janus-1 belonging to ANTARIS of the US and 8.7 kg AzaadiSat-2 belonging to Space Kidz India, Chennai.

READ | List of top 10 dividend paying stocks trading under Rs 100, from PNB Gilts, CESC to SAIL

After the successful launch S Somanath, Chairman of, the Indian Space Research Organisation said the country has one more rocket to launch satellites. In 2023, ISRO will launch a navigation satellite with its GSLV rocket.

"The SSLV-D2 rocket has launched the three satellites successfully. The orbit achieved was good. All the rocket systems worked well," said the Chairman. Recalling the failed maiden SSLV-D1 mission last year, Somanath said, "We had a narrow miss. We have implemented corrective measures."

READ | IRCTC news: Want to transfer your confirmed train ticket to someone else? Here's a step-by-step process

Somanath further added that the space agency is gearing up for a commercial satellite launch with its Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) by the end of March. Somanath also said ISRO will launch 36 satellites of the UK-based OneWeb. According to him, the landing experiment for ISRO's reusable launch vehicle will be carried out and the year-end will see the launch of the NISAR satellite, a joint project of India and the US.

With the new rocket in its portfolio, ISRO will have three rockets -- Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) and its variants (cost about Rs 200 crore), the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV-MkII cost about Rs 272 crore, and LVM3 Rs 434 crore) and SSLV (Development cost of three rockets about Rs 56 crore each) and production cost may go down later.

According to ISRO, the SSLV is a ready-to-transfer rocket with modular and unified systems with standard interfaces for production by the industry.