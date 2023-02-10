IRCTC news: Want to transfer your confirmed train ticket to someone else? Here's a step-by-step process

File Photo

There are a lot of cases where you might have a confirmed train reservation but are unable to travel due to an emergency. Rather than your ticket going to waste, Indian Railways now gives you the option of transferring your ticket to someone else.

Passengers often face this situation where even after having a confirmed train ticket they are unable to travel to their destination. In such a case, Railways has started this facility to transfer the ticket to someone who needs it if you cannot travel.

A passenger can transfer his confirmed ticket in the name of any other member of his family such as father, mother, brother, sister, son, daughter, husband, and wife.

The only requirement is that the passenger has to put in a request for the same 24 hours before the departure of the train. After this, the name of the passenger is cut off on the ticket and the name of the member to whose name the ticket has been transferred is put.

Indian Railways says that the transfer of tickets can be done only once.

Here is a step-by-step process to transfer a confirmed train ticket

Step 1: Take a printout of the ticket.

Step 2: Visit the reservation counter at the nearest railway station.

Step 3: Carry the ID proof of the person to whom you want to transfer the ticket, like an Aadhar or Voter's ID card.

Step 4: Apply for ticket transfer over the counter.

Step 5: Now, your ticket will easily get transferred to the person who needs it.