List of top 10 dividend paying stocks trading under Rs 100, from PNB Gilts, CESC to SAIL

It is important to know that dividend stocks are all companies that distribute dividends at consistent rates. Investors who are looking for a regular source of dividends usually opt for such dividend stocks.

There are several companies that offer stable dividends and they have usually settled companies in mature industries such as utility, FMCG, and energy, among others.

Today, we will list out top-dividend paying companies having share prices under Rs 100 per share.

PNB Gilts Ltd

PNB Gilts is a subsidiary of Punjab National Bank and is an underwriter dealing with several fixed-income securities such as government securities, treasury bills, state development loans, corporate bonds, and interest rate swaps.

Last price: Rs 61.45

Latest Dividend %: 50

PTC India Ltd

PTC India was a state-sponsored company that was formerly known as Power Trading Corporation of India. PTC India provides power trading solutions, cross-border power trading, project financing, and consultancy services.

Last price: Rs 93.55

Latest Dividend %: 78

Steel Authority of India Limited

Steel Authority of India or SAIL is a large-cap public-sector undertaking involved in the production of iron and steel through its five integrated plants and three special steel plants.

Last price: Rs 84.30

Latest Dividend %: 87.50

National Aluminium Company Ltd

Abbreviated as NALCO, National Aluminium Company Ltd is one of the biggest integrated direct producers of aluminum in Asia.

Last price: Rs 77.25

Latest Dividend %: 130

CESC Ltd

CESC Ltd or Calcutta Electric Supply Corporation is based out of Kolkata and is a mid-cap whole integrated power company involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electrical power. It is a part of RP – Sanjiv Goenka Group.

Last price: Rs 73.20

Latest Dividend %: 450

HUDCO Ltd

HUDCO Ltd or Housing and Urban Development Corporation is another public sector undertaking. The company provides technology and finance services in the field of housing and infrastructure development.

Last price: Rs 47.25

Latest Dividend %: 35

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd

Last price: Rs 79.80

Latest Dividend %: 114

GAIL

Last price: Rs 95.20

Latest Dividend %: 100

Vardhman Acryli

Last price: Rs 50.20

Latest Dividend %: 250

Renaissance

Last price: Rs 97.45

Latest Dividend %: 85