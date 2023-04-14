Search icon
Sharpest-ever supermassive blackhole image: Stunning AI-generated pic goes viral

In order to improve the clarity of the first image ever taken of a supermassive black hole, the so-called "Orange Donut," scientists have turned to artificial intelligence.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 14, 2023, 07:43 PM IST

Photo: Reuters

Artificial intelligence (AI) was utilised by a group of scientists to improve the clarity of the first-ever image of a supermassive black hole. In 2019, the first image of the black hole, nicknamed "Orange Donut," was released. Using a machine learning approach called PRIMO (Principal-component Interferometric Modelling), its formerly fuzzy central region has been sharpened and clarified.

Members of the Event Horizon Telescope (EHT), including main author Lia Medeiros of the Institute for Advanced Study, co-authors Feryal Ozel and Dimitrios Psaltis of Georgia Tech, and Tod Lauer of the National Science Foundation's NOIRLab, created the innovative AI method.

Medeiros noted in a release that the team's high resolution was made possible by the novel machine learning technology PRIMO. Since black holes cannot be directly seen, the level of information in a picture is essential for deducing their activity. A significant restriction for theoretical models and measurements of gravity is the narrowing of the ring in the image. PRIMO will remain an indispensable resource for gaining numerous understandings.

Using a machine learning approach called dictionary learning, PRIMO was able to reproduce the original EHT picture of the Messier 87 black hole by analysing over 30,000 high-fidelity simulated images for common patterns.

A black hole is a region of spacetime with infinitely intense gravity from which nothing can ever be freed. The Messier 87 galaxy is the location of the 2019 black hole photo.

The new picture and method will improve astronomers' and scientists' understanding of the black hole and its characteristics. In addition to improving initial photographs of the Milky Way's black hole, the PRIMO method will be used to improve images of other space and astronomical objects.

