Sushant Singh Rajput, Shah Rukh Khan bought land on moon: Know cost of lunar land, how to buy

Sushant Singh Rajput and Shah Rukh Khan (File photo)

As the real estate prices across the world remain through the roof, many rich businessmen and celebrities have resorted to buying land on the moon, some because of their interest in space and others as a future investment, when space travel becomes accessible to all.

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's love for science and all things celestial was no secret, and the Bollywood actor owns a piece of land on the moon. He had bought the land on the far side of the moon and the region that he bought is called the Mare Muscoviense or the ‘Sea of Muscovy.’

Further, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan also revealed a few years back that he was gifted a piece of land on the moon by a fan in Australia on his 52nd birthday. Notably, a crater on the lunar surface of the moon was also named after SRK.

While owning property on the moon seems like an exclusive deal, you will be stunned to know that anyone can own property on the moon. Here is all you need to know about the price of land on the moon, and how to purchase land on the lunar surface.

How to purchase land on moon?

One way to purchase land on the moon is through a website called The Lunar Registry. One can visit their official website, and select the region where they want to buy the land. It contains several regions such as the Sea of Tranquility and the Lake of Dreams.

Once you select your region of choice, you can provide the set documents and make the purchase. One acre of land on the moon roughly costs USD 42.5, which comes up to around Rs 3430. This means that if you buy land as large as a 2-bedroom apartment, the price could be around Rs 35 lakh.

