Vivek Oberoi reveals he wanted to 'end things', says 'I relate to what happened with Sushant Singh Rajput..'

File photo

Vivek Oberoi recently disclosed that he had depression and was surrounded by dismal and pessimistic thoughts at one time in his career.

The actor recalled his struggle with depression and said that his family and wife, Priyanka Alva, were there to support him.

Oberoi continued by saying that he could empathize to Sushant Singh Rajput's passing and that since he had once contemplated about ending things.

He told Bollywood Bubble, “This place can be cruel, brutal, trying to crush you. The little prayers they make for me every now and then, that’s what kept it together for me. I just lost it otherwise. I am just constantly so upset with the negativity around me and maybe that was the agenda. The agenda is sometimes to break you mentally. But I think Priyanka had a big role in creating a haven for me now.”

He then added, “Which is why I relate to what happened with Sushant or what happens with other people. I felt that darkness and pain. This place can be pretty cruel. They can be brutal with trying to crush you and when lies are spoken so many times, so loudly and so many times, they become the truth. They force you to start believing that’s the truth about you but in hindsight with a lot of calmness, strength, and inner happiness, you realise that your truth is your truth and no one can take that away from you but you.”

In the same interview, Vivek Oberoi declined to discuss his relationship with Aishwarya Rai. Oberoi has been outspoken about his relationship with the actor, but he refused to talk about it this time. But he also offered words of wisdom to talented young individuals looking to launch great careers.

Also read: 'Done and dusted': Vivek Oberoi keeps mum to questions on relationship with Aishwarya Rai

On the professional front, the online series Dharavi Bank, which the 46-year-old actor just released and is currently streaming on MX Player, has received positive reviews.