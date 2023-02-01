Rare green comet comes closest to Earth since stone age: Netizens share photos, videos on Twitter

Rare green comet passes by Earth for first time since stone age | Photo: NASA

Since the stone age, a rare green comet has come closest to the Earth. The 'C/2022 E3 (ZTF)' comet is just 42 kilometres from the Earth. This comet has completed the 50,000-year-long orbit of the sun. This green comet was first spotted in March 2022, using the Zwicky Transient Facility in California. The green glow of this comet is because of ultraviolet radiation from the sun lighting up the gases surrounding the comet’s surface.

This comet was spotted earlier today in various parts of the planet and many people have recorded videos and photos to same to share on social media. This comet is so close to Earth that it can be seen using binoculars or mobile phones. The comet is travelling south and will reach the head of the Orion constellation.

Here are some photos and videos shared by Twitter users of the microblogging platform of the rare green comet:

(Excuse the glare from the moon) I thought I'd try and catch a glimpse of the green comet and caught a shooting star instead then on closer inspection - thanks to the shooting star, I noticed I did in fact capture the #greencomet (tiny green dot) pic.twitter.com/A7VNX3jmSU — Rachael (@R18YCH) January 31, 2023

A once-in-a-lifetime green comet will be at its closest proximity to Earth in 50,000 years later today.



01/02/2023



pic.twitter.com/rWayAhRSha — (@Ameen__Xo) February 1, 2023