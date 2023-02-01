Search icon
Rare green comet comes closest to Earth since stone age: Netizens share photos, videos on Twitter

Twitteraties share photos and videos of the rare green comet that is passing by Earth for the first time in 5 millenniums.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 01, 2023, 09:48 PM IST

Rare green comet passes by Earth for first time since stone age | Photo: NASA

Since the stone age, a rare green comet has come closest to the Earth. The 'C/2022 E3 (ZTF)' comet is just 42 kilometres from the Earth. This comet has completed the 50,000-year-long orbit of the sun.  This green comet was first spotted in March 2022, using the Zwicky Transient Facility in California. The green glow of this comet is because of ultraviolet radiation from the sun lighting up the gases surrounding the comet’s surface.

This comet was spotted earlier today in various parts of the planet and many people have recorded videos and photos to same to share on social media. This comet is so close to Earth that it can be seen using binoculars or mobile phones. The comet is travelling south and will reach the head of the Orion constellation.

Read: Rare green comet closest to Earth on February 1: When, where to watch this rare occurrence in India

Here are some photos and videos shared by Twitter users of the microblogging platform of the rare green comet: 

 

