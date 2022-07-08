NASA to reveal James Webb Telescope's first pictures of universe: How to watch event in India

How to watch James Webb Space Telescope event on July 12? The instrument was launched earlier this year. (File)

The world's premier space agency, NASA, will release the first high resolution photos of the universe clicked by the state-of-the-art James Webb Space Telescope on July 12. The agency said they will be the deepest photos of the universe ever taken. Recently, the telescope's Fine Guidance Sensor (FGS), developed by the Canadian Space Agency, captured a stunning photo of stars and galaxies. The real work of the sensor was to find and lock on to the target. But it still captured a tantalising photo of the universe.

The sensor is capable of taking photos but its primary purpose is to help make scientific measurements and imaging with precision pointing. Whenever it captures images they are discarded. They, however, kept the image -- taken during its stability test in May as they had the data transfer bandwidth. The image shows stars far and near, and several galaxies in the distance. According to NASA, the image was the result of 72 exposures and it was taken over 32 hours. This is the deepest images of the universe ever taken. "There are only a handful of stars in this image – distinguished by their diffraction spikes. The rest of the objects are thousands of faint galaxies, some in the nearby universe, but many, many more in the high redshift universe," NASA said in its release.

How to watch NASA's James Webb event in India?

NASA will release the photos taken by the James Webb Telescope on July 12. The live coverage of the release of the data will start from 10.30 am in the United States. Which means it can be watched in India at 8 pm. The live event can be watched here on July12. CLICK

Those who are only interested in checking out the images can click this link. CLICK

Experts will answer your questions about the images. You can watch the live session on July 13, here

Schedule of NASA's event

Tues., July 12, 9:45 a.m. EDT (7.15 pm Indian Standard Time): Opening remarks: James Webb Space Telescope’s first full-color images

Tues., July 12, 10:30 a.m. EDT (8 pm IST): Live coverage of the release of the first images of the James Webb Space Telescope

Tues., July 12, 12 p.m. EDT (9.30 pm IST): Media briefing: James Webb Space Telescope’s first full-color images and data

Wed., July 13, 3 p.m (00.30 am). EDT: NASA Science Live: Webb’s First Full-Color Images Explained