‘If it is not going well, there could be…’: S Somanath on ISRO’s plans for 2024

S Somanath revealed that ISRO is gearing up for an ambitious year where it aims to launch 12-14 missions.

Chitresh Sehgal

Updated: Jan 01, 2024, 12:19 PM IST

File Photo
ISRO Chairman S Somanath on Monday spoke about the Indian space agency’s ambitious plans for 2024. Somanath revealed that the Indian Space Research Organisation is gearing up for 12-14 missions in the year. The success of ISRO’s plan will depend on the ability to produce hardware and complete testing. Somanath, however, added that if these are not going well, there could be an impact on ISRO’s plan of minimum 12 missions.

“Only in 12 months (in 2024), we have to have a minimum of 12 missions on our target. It may exceed depending upon our ability to produce hardware, complete the testing and if things go well. If it is not going well, there could be an impact. Otherwise, we are getting ready for at least 12-14 missions…,” the ISRO chief was quoted as saying by ANI.

Somanath further said that 2024 will be the “year of Gaganyaan readiness” for ISRO. The year will see multiple drop tests and hundreds of valuation tests. “2024 is going to be the year for Gaganyaan readiness...Along with that, we will have a helicopter-based drop test to prove the Parachute systems, there will be multiple drop tests. We also will have many hundreds of valuation tests,” he said.

Somanath also shed light on ISRO’s plan to study black holes post the PSLV-C58 XPoSat mission’s successful launch. He informed that Aditya L1 will reach the L1 point on January 6. “It's a unique mission as X-ray Polarimetry is a unique scientific capability we have developed internally building instruments. We want to create 100 scientists who can understand this aspect and then contribute to the knowledge of black holes to the world,” Somanath said.

“Aditya L1 will reach the L1 point on 6th January and we will do the final manoeuvres then,” ISRO chief added.

