Chandra Grahan 2023: Is Lunar Eclipse on May 5 or 6? When will it be visible in India? Know timings here

On May 5, there will be a penumbral lunar eclipse or Chandra Grahan that may be seen from a significantly larger section of the globe. On April 20, observers witnessed a rare hybrid solar eclipse in numerous locations around the world, and a brief total solar eclipse could be seen.

Will the moon eclipse be visible in India?

The Earth's shadow covers a significantly larger area than the Moon since it is much bigger than the latter. Due to this, more regions of the planet can see lunar eclipses than solar eclipses. Most places on earth where the lunar will be over the horizon on May 5 will likely be able to see the eclipse.

In the Sky claims that this extends to Antarctica, Asia, Russia, Africa, and Oceania. From New Delhi, viewers will be able to see the penumbral moon eclipse in the southeast corner of the sky. During the peak of the greatest eclipse, it will be located about 40 degrees above the horizon.

What time will the eclipse take place?

The eclipse will be visible between 8.45 PM IST on March 5 and 1.02 AM IST on May 6, when the Moon will pass under the planet's shadow.

What is a lunar penumbral eclipse?

The Moon won't be completely opposite the Earth and Sun on May 5, as long as the eclipse will occur. This indicates that there isn't going to be "umbral" eclipse, in which the Sun entirely blocks the Sun's brightness. According to EarthSky, the full Moon is expected to be south of the planet's umbra, or dark shadow, on May 5. As a result, the Moon's shine will be diminished rather than fully obscured.

Despite this, the majority of the lunar disc will continue to be partially lit. It will be a mild occurrence that, unless you have keen eyes, will be a bit challenging to view on May 5 because the eclipse will just slightly dim the light of the Moon.

Chandra Grahan 2023: How to observe the eclipse?

Penumbral moon eclipses, such as the one that will take place on May 5, have a minor impact on Earth's only moon. As a result, unless you pay careful attention, the incident will be nearly invisible. But as opposed to solar eclipses, viewing a lunar eclipse simply with your unaided eyes is entirely risk-free. This also implies that you are able to view the Moon safely through optical devices like binoculars or telescopes in order to locate the eclipse more easily.