Northern lights in India! Rare aurora lights up Ladakh skies after geomagnetic storm: Watch | Photo: Twitter/File (Representational image)

To see the rare aurora, visitors from all around the world travel to the northern and southern hemispheres. Humans have been captivated, overwhelmed, and inspired by these "northern" and "southern lights" for ages. Photographers have recently gone to extraordinary lengths to attempt and capture the magnificence of these atmospheric phenomena.

A powerful geomagnetic storm that rocked Earth last weekend caused a brilliant aurora to appear over the Ladakh sky in an amazing sight like the northern lights. The beautiful swirl of lights frequently linked with high latitudes in the Arctic area was taken by a 360-degree camera installed at the Indian Astronomical Observatory (IAO), a high-altitude observation site in Hanle.

Explaining the rare incident in a tweet, Indian Institute of Astrophysics wrote, “The aurora lights were seen due to an intense geomagnetic storm that hit the Earth. Observing the aurora at such a low latitude is extremely rare. The extraordinary event occurred on April 21 at 11:42 p.m."

At 11:42 p.m. on April 21, the Sun released a coronal mass ejection towards the Earth. This CME (moving at a speed of 500–600 km/s) was linked to an M1 solar outburst. As reported by the ndian Astronomical Observatory, the CME touched down on Earth on April 23 around 10 PM.

IAO reports that overnight, the aurora moved to lower latitudes than usual, resulting in extremely uncommon observations in China, Ladakh, and Europe. Last time such a powerful geomagnetic storm happened was in 2015.

The Indian Institute of Astrophysics' Wageesh Mishra, an assistant professor, said that this geoeffective CME contributed to a great night for auroral activity. In portions of Alaska, Norway, and other nations, the auroras are typically seen at higher elevations.

READ | From dull to dazzling: Australia's colour TV transition from black-and-white in 1975 is utter creativity, watch video