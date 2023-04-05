Asteroid 2023 FZ3: NASA issues warning as aeroplane-sized asteroid approaching Earth tomorrow | Photo: File (Image for representation)

A list of asteroids that will come quite close to Earth in the upcoming days was published by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA). Little rocks like asteroids, comets, and meteors are surprisingly remarkable in our solar system.

These bits of metal, rock, and ice are byproducts of the creation of our solar system. They resemble an early solar system fossil record in many ways. Presently, 3,865 recorded comets and 1,278,065 confirmed asteroids are known. Asteroids, sometimes known as minor planets, are rocky, airless debris from the early stages of the solar system's creation around 4.6 billion years ago.

Asteroids approaching Earth

Asteroid 2023 GE: On April 5, the 35-foot-long bus-sized asteroid will fly by Earth with a narrow margin of only 5,68,000 miles.

Asteroid 2023 FQ7: On April 6, the 65-foot-tall and house-sized asteroid will just be 3,570,000 miles away from Earth.

Asteroid 2023 FZ3: The enormous asteroid, which is 150 feet wide or the size of an aeroplane, is travelling towards Earth at a speed of 67656 kilometres per hour. On April 6, this enormous asteroid will pass Earth at a distance of 4,190,000 kilometres.

The term "Near Earth Objects" refers to the over 30,000 asteroids of all sizes, including more than 850 that are more than a kilometre wide, that have been identified in the area around the Planet (NEOs). For the next one hundred years, none of them pose a threat to the planet.

Asteroids are a byproduct of the solar system's development, claims NASA. When a large cloud of gas and dust imploded, our solar system came into being some billion years ago. As a result, most of the material dropped into the cloud's core, which eventually created the sun. As the cloud's dust condensed, some of it formed planets.

According to a recent statement from NASA's Planetary Defense Coordination Center, there is a "small probability" that a recently uncovered asteroid the size of an Olympic swimming pool may collide with Earth on February 14th, 23 years from now.

READ | NASA's reveals the four people who will be first to fly to moon in 50 years