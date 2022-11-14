Want to check your PF account balance? Give a missed call on this number and get balance via SMS

You can quickly learn your account balance if you have your Universal Account Number (UAN) for your Employees Provident Fund (EPF) account. Your UAN must be active for this to happen. You must make a missed call to 011-22901406 from your registered mobile number in order to find out your PF balance. You'll receive an SMS with all the details shortly after making a missed call. Let us inform you that after two to four rings, the phone will automatically disconnect if you call 011-22901406 from your registered mobile number. For EPFO members, this service is completely free.

You can text this number to receive PF-related information:

The EPFO member can obtain information about his most recent contribution and the balance in his EPF account if his UAN is connected to any one bank account, Aadhaar, and PAN number. You must do this by sending an SMS from your registered cellphone number to 7738299899. To do this, include a space after EPFOHO in your SMS message before entering your UAN number, then send it to 7738299899. Information about your EPF account will be sent to you by SMS. There are ten languages supported by this feature, including Hindi and English.

After the UAN, you must input the first three words of the chosen language if you want to receive SMS in a language other than English. For instance, you would need to SMS EPFOHO UAN HIN if you wanted information in Hindi.

UMANG App provides information about PF balances:

A government of India app is called UMANG App. Install it on your smartphone. Select your preferred language after installation. Link your Aadhaar after entering the one-time password that was sent to your mobile device. Your KYC will be completed automatically in this app after your Aadhaar is linked. After that, you can obtain a lot more information in addition to viewing your EPF balance.