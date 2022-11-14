LIC savings policy: Earn Rs 36,000 every month by investing in this scheme, know how

LIC Jeevan Akshay Policy: You can invest in this Life Insurance Corporation of India plan if you want a substantial income after retirement. As a result, you can make roughly 36,000 rupees every month. With this strategy, LIC is providing its investors with a monthly opportunity to profit.

Jeevan Akshay Policy of LIC:

LIC has restarted the LIC Jeevan Akshay Policy programme. By making just one payment, you can obtain lifetime benefits with this policy. Let us inform you that the Jeevan Akshay policy is a personal, single-premium, non-linked, non-participating annuity plan.

To receive Rs 36,000 per month from this policy, you must select the Annuity Payable for Life at a Uniform Rate option. You will receive a lump sum pension payment each month under this. If you are 45 years old and want to enrol in this plan, you must pay a lump sum premium of Rs 71,26,000 if you choose the sum assured option of Rs 70 lakh. You would receive a monthly pension of Rs 36429 after investing in it. The pension will end if the person passes away.

People of this age group can benefit:

This LIC plan is available to those between the ages of 35 and 85. In addition, disabled persons may benefit from this policy. With this policy, you have ten different options to receive a pension.

Monthly pension to be received:

Assuming you're 75 years old. As a result, you will need to pay a one-time premium of Rs. 610800. The sum-assured amount on this will be Rs. 6 lakh. In this, the annual pension will be Rs. 76,650, the half-yearly pension will be Rs. 37-35 thousand and the quarterly pension would be Rs. 18,225. And the pension will be worth 6,000 rupees every month. A 12000 rupee annual pension is offered under the Jeevan Akshay plan.

There will be a low-investment option available:

You can put a small amount of money into this plan, after which you will receive an annual pension of Rs. 12,000. You might choose other possibilities if you have more money to invest. With just Rs. 1 lakh in investment, you can make money each month. On an investment of Rs. 1 lakh, you will receive Rs. 12000 each year. The maximum investment in this plan has no upper limit.