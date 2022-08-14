Voter ID card Aadhaar linking: Know how to link your voter ID with Aadhaar card

File photo

The Aadhaar card is one of the most important documents for Indian citizens. The Election Commission (EC) of India has begun a drive from August 1 to link voter ID cards with Aadhaar cards in several states. Linking of voter ID cards with Aadhaar cards is being done to establish the identity of electors and authentication of entries in the electoral roll and to identify the registration of the name of the same person in more than one constituency or more than once in the same constituency.

However, the government has clarified that the sharing of Aadhaar details will be voluntary, and voters will have to give a sufficient reason for not linking Aadhaar to their voter ID cards. According to a PTI report, former Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra had stated that linking the unique identification number to voter ID cards would be optional and that voters would need to have a sufficient reason for not linking it.

People willing to link their Aadhaar numbers with the Voter ID can do by filling a new Form 6B. The Aadhaar number of a voter can be submitted both online and offline.

Every person whose name appears on the electoral record may submit Form 6B to the electoral registration officer with his or her Aadhaar number.

Link Aadhaar with voter ID online: a step-by-step guide

- Visit the election commission's official website voterportal.eci.gov.in

- Login to the portal using either your mobile number, email id, voter id number

- Enter your state, district, and other personal details –name, date of birth and father’s name

- Click on the search button

- Your details will match the government's database and will be displayed on the screen

- Click the ‘Feed Aadhaar No’ option on the left side of the screen

- A pop-up page will appear

- Now fill in the name on the Aadhaar card, Aadhaar number, voter ID number, registered mobile number and/or registered email address.

- Check your details, and click on submit.

- A message will appear stating that the application has been registered successfully.