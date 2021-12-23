Unbelievable! Rare coin fetches a WHOPPING Rs 2.6 crore at online auction

A rare one shilling silver coin, which was minted in 1652, was recently auctioned online for Rs 2.6 crore (USD 350000). The coin was was recently found in a candy tin. It is to be noted that this silver coin is one of the first coins minted in Colonial New England.

One the one side of the coin you will find the initials NE for New England and Roman numeral XII is inscribed on the other side.

London-based Morton & Eden Ltd said in a statement that the coin was sold for Rs 2.6 crore to an anonymous online bidder from the US.

"I am not surprised at the amount of interest this exceptional coin attracted. The price paid, which was above estimate, reflects its extraordinary historic significance and outstanding original state of preservation,” said coin specialist James Morton said in a statement.

It is to be noted that before 1652, coins from England, the Netherlands, and the Spanish Empire were considered as valid currency in New England.

It is said that there was a shortage of coin and that's why John Hull was appointed by the Massachusetts General Court as Boston mintmaster. It is said that Hull was responsible to oversee the production of North America's first silver coins.

According to auctioneer, the mint that produced the coin in 1652 was closed in 1682.