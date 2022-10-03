Search icon
UIDAI update: Know how to apply for Aadhaar PVC card without registered mobile number

Aadhaar PVC Card request can be raised by visiting the UIDAI Official Website or Resident Portal (uidai.gov.in or resident.uidai.gov.in).

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 03, 2022, 08:20 AM IST

UIDAI update: One of the most important identification documents in India is Aadhaar card. Not only for government schemes but Aadhaar card is also required for financial services. Aadhaar offers a wide range of services to all Aadhaar cardholders. One of these services includes downloading the Aadhaar PVC from the official website of UIDAI.

Discouraging cardholders from procuring their Aadhaar PVC copy in the open market due to security concerns, the Unique Identification Authority of India recently launched safe-and-secure Aadhaar PVC cards. These will be sent to the addresses of cardholders by the agency itself.  

Now, you don’t need to have your registered mobile number in handy if you wish to download your Aadhaar PVC from the UIDAI website. You can avail of this service without having a mobile number linked to your Aadhaar card.

People who wish to do so will have to visit the official website of UIDAI and go to the ‘My Aadhaar’ section, after which they will be required to enter their Aadhaar number and follow the steps mentioned below.

Aadhaar PVC card: Steps to apply

To order an Aadhaar PVC card from UIDAI, follow these easy steps:

Visit the UIDAI website, uidai.gov.in or resident.uidai.gov.in
Go to ‘Order Aadhaar Card’ service
12-digit Input your Aadhaar Card (UID) number / 16-digit Virtual Identification (VID) number/ 28-digit Aadhaar enrolment number.
Do your security verification
Complete with a time-based one-time password by clicking the ‘TOTP’ option, else one-time password with the ‘OTP’ option
Accept ‘Terms and Conditions'
Submit TOTP or OTP
Review your Aadhaar card details and confirm before the order for printing is placed
Pay Rs 50 (Inclusive GST and postal charges) via credit, debit card, UPI or net banking.
Receive receipt with digital signature on screen and service request number on SMS.
Download and save the receipt.

