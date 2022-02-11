UIDAI Update: Step-by-step guide to retrieve lost Aadhaar card sitting at home

Ever since the Covid-19 pandemic wreaked havoc in the world, many things including the Aadhaar card have been digitised. The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), the governing body of Aadhaar also digitised the processes linked to one of the most important documents for a citizen of India.

UIDAI also allowed users to download the Aadhaar card on a device and digitally store it. In addition to this, the UIDAI also issued a direct link through which users will be able to access and download their 12-digit unique ID.

The Aadhaar card can be downloaded using the direct Aadhaar link -eaadhaar.uidai.gov.in/.

Here is a step-by-step guide to download the document if you replace it

Step 1: Visit the official website - https://uidai.gov.in/

Step 2: Under 'Get Aadhaar', select the Download Aadhaar option

Step 3: Enter your Aadhaar number and the security code as displayed.

Step 4: Click on 'Send OTP' and you will receive it on your registered mobile number.

Step 5: Enter the OTP and click on 'Verify and download'

Step 6: A PDF of your Aadhaar will be in the Download section of your phone after all your details are verified.

Step 7: The PDF will be password protected. To open it, enter the password. It will be of eight characters - a combination of the first four letters of your name (as per Aadhaar) in capital letters and year of birth in YYYY format.

Step 8: Once the process is completed, either retain the e-Aadhaar card in the folder or save it in email.

If you face any issues regarding Aadhaar, UIDAI even has a hotline number 1947 for your assistance.