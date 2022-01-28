UIDAI update: Step-by-step guide to download Aadhaar PVC card

Aadhaar card is one of the most important identification documents in India. Aadhaar is not only required for government schemes but for financial services as well. It is also linked with bank accounts, vehicles and insurance policies etc. Aadhaar card contains the details of the person's name, date of birth, gender, address and photograph.

UIDAI (Unique Identification Authority of India) now allows Indians to obtain their Aadhaar card through the official website even if they do not have a registered mobile number. The step had provided much-needed relief.

The UIDAI website now allows users to get Aadhaar PVC cards without the need for a registered phone number.

Apart from the Aadhaar card in letter form, mAadhaar and eAadhaar, Aadhaar PVC is the latest form launched by UIDAI. However, procuring copies of PVC from open market will not carry the same security features that UIDAI-procured card would guarantee. It carries a secure QR code that is digitally signed with demographic details and photograph, complete with multiple safety features.

Furthermore, the Aadhaar PVC card from UIDAI has good quality printing, lamination and is water-resistant.

How to apply for Aadhaar PVC card?

To order Aadhaar PVC card from UIDAI, follow these easy steps: