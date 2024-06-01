Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Exit Poll Live: BJP or INDIA Alliance, who will sweep UP?

The final phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh wraps up today, June 1. Uttar Pradesh has a total of 80 constituencies, with 63 being unreserved and 17 reserved for SC candidates. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP-led NDA won 64 seats, while the Mahagathbandhan alliance of BSP, SP, and RLD won 15 seats. The INC-led UPA managed to secure only one seat.

Once voting ends at 6 pm today, different media outlets will share their exit polls, predicting the election outcomes ahead of the official results.