Rajasthan Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Exit Poll Live: Will BJP manage a clean sweep again?

Rajasthan Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Exit Poll: In 2019, NDA had won all the 25 seats.

BJP hopes to replicate its success from 2019 in Rajasthan when it secured 24 out of the 25 seats, with its ally RLP clinching one seat. In 2014 and 2019, the BJP-led NDA, won all the 25 seats in Rajasthan.

Once voting ends at 6 pm today, different media outlets will share their exit polls, predicting the election outcomes ahead of the official results.