Aadhaar Card Update: Here's how you can order Aadhaar PVC cards for your family using one mobile number

All the new Aadhar cards are now reprinted on this compact version of polyvinyl chloride (PVC) cards.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 05, 2022, 12:55 PM IST

To complete most of the official work in India, having an Aadhar card is one of the most important documents that people can have on them at all times. However, earlier it wasn't always easy to carry an Aadhar card because of its size. 

Bringing in a much-needed change in the same, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) last year introduced a new Aadhaar, which is much smaller, portable, and more durable. All the new Aadhar cards are now reprinted on this compact version of polyvinyl chloride (PVC) cards. 

Furthermore, UIDAI has also allowed cardholders to perform the authentication process by receiving their OTP on any mobile number instead of only the registered mobile number, the authority said in a tweet last week. "You can use any mobile number to receive #OTP for #authentication, regardless of the registered mobile number with your #Aadhaar. So, one person can order Aadhaar PVC cards online for the whole family," UIDAI tweeted.

This facility will now enable the user to order an Aadhaar PVC card for the entire family through just one mobile number.

Step-by-step process to order Aadhaar PVC Card using a non-registered mobile number 

  • Go to one of the official websites www.uidai.gov.in or www.resident.uidai.gov.in
  • Select the ‘Order Aadhaar Card’ service
  • Insert your 12-digit Aadhaar Card (UID) number / 16-digit Virtual Identification (VID) number/ 28-digit Aadhaar enrolment number.
  • Complete the security verification process, by receiving a time-based one-time password with the ‘TOTP’ option, or a one-time password with the ‘OTP’ option
  • Accept ‘Terms and Conditions’
  • Submit TOTP or OTP
  • Review your Aadhaar details and confirm the order for printing
  • Pay Rs 50 (Inclusive GST and postal charges) via credit, debit card, UPI, or net banking.
  • Receive receipt with digital signature on screen and service request number on SMS.
  • Download and save the Aadhaar PVC order receipt.

