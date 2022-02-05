Aadhaar Card Update: Here's how you can order Aadhaar PVC cards for your family using one mobile number

To complete most of the official work in India, having an Aadhar card is one of the most important documents that people can have on them at all times. However, earlier it wasn't always easy to carry an Aadhar card because of its size.

Bringing in a much-needed change in the same, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) last year introduced a new Aadhaar, which is much smaller, portable, and more durable. All the new Aadhar cards are now reprinted on this compact version of polyvinyl chloride (PVC) cards.

Furthermore, UIDAI has also allowed cardholders to perform the authentication process by receiving their OTP on any mobile number instead of only the registered mobile number, the authority said in a tweet last week. "You can use any mobile number to receive #OTP for #authentication, regardless of the registered mobile number with your #Aadhaar. So, one person can order Aadhaar PVC cards online for the whole family," UIDAI tweeted.

Check out the tweet here.

#OrderAadhaarPVC

You can use any mobile number to receive #OTP for #authentication, regardless of the registered mobile number with your #Aadhaar. So, one person can order Aadhaar PVC cards online for the whole family.

Follow the link https://t.co/G06YuJBrp1 to order now. pic.twitter.com/uwELWteYOT January 27, 2022

This facility will now enable the user to order an Aadhaar PVC card for the entire family through just one mobile number.

Step-by-step process to order Aadhaar PVC Card using a non-registered mobile number