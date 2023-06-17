UIDAI update: Know how to update your address, mobile number on Aadhaar card, detailed information here

File photo

Aadhaar card: The central government has extended the last to to update Aadhaar card details for free of cost. Earlier, the last date was June 14, 2023, which has been now extended, allowing users three more months to update their Aadhaar card information. The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has specified that users can upload their identity and address proofs by September 14.

In its statement, the UIDAI said, “Please update Aadhaar for continued accuracy of demographic information.” To update it, upload your proof of identity and proof of address documents.”

As per UIDAI, “changes in life events such as marriage may lead to residents changing their basic demographic details such as name and address. Addresses and mobile numbers could also change due to migration to newer locations. Residents may also want changes in their relative’s details due to life events such as marriage, the death of a relative, etc. In addition, residents could have other personal reasons to change their mobile number, email address, etc.”

How To Upload Address Proof For Free:

Visit https://myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in/

Login with your details and select ‘Name, Gender, Date of Birth, and Address Update.”

Click on the option “Update Aadhaar Online.”

Choose an address from the demographic option and click on ‘Proceed to Update Aadhaar.”

Upload a scanned copy of the document and enter the other required options.

Make the required payment. (Not applicable now until Sep. 14)

A service request number will be generated, and you can now save it for

How To Track Update Requests:

After submitting a request to change your address on the Aadhaar card, you will receive a URN (Update Request Number). The URN number will be displayed on your screen and sent via SMS to your registered mobile number. To track the status of your Aadhaar card update, visit https://ssup.uidai.gov.in/checkSSUPStatus/checkupdatestatus.

Aadhaar Card update: How to update the address

Step: 1 Access UIDAI's official website at https://www.uidai.gov.in/.

Step: 2 Find the 'My Aadhaar' menu next.

Step: 3 Select "Update Your Aadhaar" from the menu.

Step: 4 Then, from the list of choices, select "update demographics data online."

Step: 5 The redesigned interface for the Aadhaar Card self-service portal will appear on your screen.

Step: 6 Select the "Proceed to update Aadhaar" option at this time.

Step: 7 As necessary, enter your Aadhaar Card number and finish the captcha verification.

Step: 8 Next, select "Send OTP."

Step: 9 OTP will be sent to the registered mobile number.

Step: 10 Go to the 'Update Demographics Data' option after OTP verification.

Step: 11 Now to make changes, use the "address" option.

Step: 13 Enter the information for your new address so that it will appear on your Aadhaar Card.

Step: 14 The supporting document proof should be uploaded as a scanned copy.

Step: 15 Select "Proceed"

Step: 16 Verify that all of the information entered is accurate.

Step: 17 Create the necessary payment on the payment page.

Step: 18 Use an OTP to validate the service.

Step: 19 Save your work and download the programme.

Step: 20 Track the status of address updates using the URN.

