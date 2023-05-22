Rs 2,000 note circulation: HDFC sends emails to customers, know what it says

HDFC Bank has announced that the bank has opened its windows for customers to deposit Rs 2,000 banknotes into their accounts. Customers can start depositing Rs 2000 notes in their nearest HDFC banks from May 23, 2023, till September 30, 2023.

Customers can also exchange their Rs 2000 notes with a daily limit of Rs 20,000 from May 23.

Even as the time for exchanging the Rs 2,000 notes opens on May 30, banks are alerting their clients about the procedure through advisories and notices. Informing the public to begin depositing the Rs 2000 notes, HDFC Bank has also sent communications to its clients.

HDFC Bank sent emails to its customers, saying, “Your trust and convenience are paramount to us at HDFC Bank. We want to update you on the ₹2000 banknotes issued by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).” HDFC Bank has asked customers to note the following:

Legal Tender Assurance: The Rs 2000 banknote will remain legal tender. You can use it for all your transactions and receive it as a form of payment.

Hassle-free Deposits: You can conveniently deposit any quantity of Rs 2000 banknotes into your HDFC Bank account at any branch until September 30, 2023.

Easy Exchange: We offer a hassle-free exchange service at any HDFC Bank branch from May’23, 2023 onwards until September 30, 2023, allowing you to get your Rs 2000 banknotes exchanged with a per day limit of Rs. 20,000.

The State Bank of India (SBI) previously said that requisition slips will not be required of tenderers of Rs 2000 notes. The SBI further stated that no identifying document, such as a PAN or an Aadhaar, is necessary in order to exchange Rs. 2000 banknotes at any branch of the public sector bank.