Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePersonal Finance
topStoriesenglish

Rs 2,000 note circulation: HDFC sends emails to customers, know what it says

HDFC Bank has sent emails to its customers regarding depositing and exchanging of Rs 2000 notes in the bank.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 22, 2023, 06:20 PM IST

Rs 2,000 note circulation: HDFC sends emails to customers, know what it says
Rs 2,000 note circulation: HDFC sends emails to customers, know what it says

HDFC Bank has announced that the bank has opened its windows for customers to deposit Rs 2,000 banknotes into their accounts. Customers can start depositing Rs 2000 notes in their nearest HDFC banks from May 23, 2023, till September 30, 2023. 

Customers can also exchange their Rs 2000 notes with a daily limit of Rs 20,000 from May 23. 

Even as the time for exchanging the Rs 2,000 notes opens on May 30, banks are alerting their clients about the procedure through advisories and notices. Informing the public to begin depositing the Rs 2000 notes, HDFC Bank has also sent communications to its clients.

HDFC Bank sent emails to its customers, saying, “Your trust and convenience are paramount to us at HDFC Bank. We want to update you on the ₹2000 banknotes issued by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).” HDFC Bank has asked customers to note the following:

Legal Tender Assurance: The Rs 2000 banknote will remain legal tender. You can use it for all your transactions and receive it as a form of payment.
Hassle-free Deposits: You can conveniently deposit any quantity of Rs 2000 banknotes into your HDFC Bank account at any branch until September 30, 2023.
Easy Exchange: We offer a hassle-free exchange service at any HDFC Bank branch from May’23, 2023 onwards until September 30, 2023, allowing you to get your Rs 2000 banknotes exchanged with a per day limit of Rs. 20,000.

The State Bank of India (SBI) previously said that requisition slips will not be required of tenderers of Rs 2000 notes. The SBI further stated that no identifying document, such as a PAN or an Aadhaar, is necessary in order to exchange Rs. 2000 banknotes at any branch of the public sector bank. 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
6 Indian cricketers who faded away despite great start to their careers
Priyanka Chopra, Richard Madden, Sunny Leone, Rekha, Nora Fatehi look their stylish best at Citadel premiere in Mumbai
Streaming This Week: Selfiee, Tooth Pari, Suga Road to D-Day, OTT titles to binge-watch this weekend
World's largest digital camera is 266 times more powerful than Apple iPhone 14 Pro, details here
Sexy photos of Nora Fatehi that inspire you to hit gym
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Odisha cabinet reshuffle: Three new ministers join CM Naveen Patnaik’s government
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.