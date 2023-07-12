Headlines

Property registration costs: Charges for land and house ownership, know how much you need to pay

You must be aware of the registry fee if you intend to purchase land or a house.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 12, 2023, 09:03 AM IST

Property Registration Costs: When purchasing land or a house, registering it is crucial. The government requires various documents for registration, which both parties must provide. Registration charges are determined by the government based on location and property type. Property registration is a legal process through which ownership is transferred from one person to another.

Property registration in India is overseen by the government, which imposes fixed fees based on the land's value. To determine registration charges, you can use online portals if you're unsure. Many people lack complete information about land registration, leading to potential overcharging.

The key component of registration costs is the stamp duty charge. This charge is collected by the government through a stamp affixed to the documents. Stamp duty varies based on the type of land, with lower charges for rural areas and higher charges for urban areas. The stamp duty is calculated based on the land's circle rate or government rate.

Stamp duty rates are set by state governments and differ across the country, ranging from 3% to 10% of the property value. In addition to stamp duty, registration charges are applicable, typically set by the central government and consistent across states. Generally, registration fees amount to around 1% of the total market value of the property.

It's essential to have clarity on property registration costs to ensure a fair and transparent process. By understanding stamp duty and registration charges, you can make informed decisions during property transactions.

