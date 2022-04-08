Petrol, diesel price April 8: Fuel rates remain unchanged for second consecutive day

Government oil companies have now increased the prices of petrol and diesel by Rs 10.20 per litre since March 22. However, there was no change in oil prices for the second consecutive day on Friday. Oil companies on Friday kept the prices of petrol and diesel stable in all four metros and major cities of the country including the capital Delhi.

The price of petrol in Delhi remains at Rs 105.41 while in Mumbai it is selling at Rs 120.51 per litre. Earlier, after the price of crude oil went above USD 100 per barrel in the global market, the oil companies had increased the prices to make up for their losses and increased the prices for 14 out of 16 days.

Read | Petrol, diesel price April 7: Costliest petrol sold at Maharashtra's Parbhani, check rates

Petrol and diesel prices in all four metros

Delhi - Petrol Rs 105.41 and Diesel Rs 96.67 per litre

Mumbai - Petrol Rs 120.51 and Diesel Rs 104.77 per litre

Chennai - Petrol Rs 110.85 and Diesel Rs 100.94 per litre

Kolkata - Petrol Rs 115.12 and Diesel Rs 99.83 per litre

Petrol diesel prices

Petrol in Noida has become Rs 105.47 and diesel Rs 97.03 per litre.

Petrol in Lucknow has become Rs 105.25 and diesel Rs 96.83 per litre.

Petrol in Port Blair has become Rs 91.45 and diesel Rs 85.83 per litre.

Petrol in Patna has become Rs 116.23 and diesel Rs 101.06 per litre.

New rates are released every morning at 6 am

Petrol and diesel prices change every day at 6 am. The new rates are applicable from 6 am onwards. After adding excise duty, dealer commission, VAT and other things to the price of petrol and diesel, its price becomes almost double of the original price. This is the reason why the prices of petrol and diesel appear so high.

How to check today's latest price?

You can also know the daily rate of petrol diesel through SMS (How to check diesel petrol price daily). Indian Oil customers can get information by sending RSP to 9224992249 number and BPCL consumers by sending RSP to 9223112222 number. At the same time, HPCL consumers can know the price by sending HPPrice to the number 9222201122.