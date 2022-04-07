Petrol, diesel price April 7: Costliest petrol sold at Maharashtra's Parbhani, check rates

Government oil companies have given relief to the people from the sharply rising prices of petrol and diesel on Thursday. The prices, which have been rising continuously for several days, have been kept stable today and have not made any increase.

Oil companies have increased the prices of petrol and diesel 14 times since March 22. During this time, both types of fuel have become costlier by more than Rs 10. Earlier, after November 4, 2021, the companies did not increase their prices for about four months. During this time, crude oil went above USD 100 per barrel in the global market and now companies are continuously increasing the prices to compensate for this pressure.

With no increase on Thursday, the price of petrol in the capital Delhi remained stable at Rs 105.41. However, due to local tax, the price of petrol has increased by Rs 1.50 to Rs 123.53 per litre in Parbhani, Maharashtra. It is the most expensive petrol sold in the country.

Read | Petrol, diesel price April 6: Fuel costs go up by 80 paise a litre for 14th time

Petrol and diesel prices in all four metros

Delhi - Petrol Rs 105.41 and Diesel Rs 96.67 per litre

Mumbai - Petrol Rs 120.51 and Diesel Rs 104.77 per litre

Chennai - Petrol Rs 110.85 and Diesel Rs 100.94 per litre

Kolkata - Petrol Rs 115.12 and Diesel Rs 99.83 per litre

Citywise rates

Petrol in Noida has become Rs 105.47 and diesel Rs 97.03 per litre.

Petrol in Lucknow has become Rs 105.25 and diesel Rs 96.83 per litre.

Petrol in Port Blair has become Rs 91.45 and diesel Rs 85.83 per litre.

Petrol in Patna has become Rs 116.23 and diesel Rs 101.06 per litre.

New rates issued every morning at 6 am

Petrol and diesel prices change every day at 6 am. The new rates are applicable from 6 am onwards. After adding excise duty, dealer commission, VAT and other things to the price of petrol and diesel, its price becomes almost double of the original price. This is the reason why the prices of petrol and diesel appear so high.

How to check today's latest price

You can also know the daily rate of petrol diesel through SMS (How to check diesel petrol price daily). Indian Oil customers can get information by sending RSP to 9224992249 number and BPCL consumers by sending RSP to 9223112222 number. At the same time, HPCL consumers can know the price by sending HPPrice to the number 9222201122.