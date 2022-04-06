Petrol, diesel price April 6: Fuel costs go up by 80 paise a litre for 14th time

Government oil companies have continued to increase the prices of fuel as petrol and diesel prices were hiked again by 80 paise a litre each today, taking the total increase in rates to Rs 10 per litre in 16 days. Petrol in Delhi is now selling at Rs 105.41 per litre as against Rs 104.61 on Tuesday.

The diesel rates in Delhi have gone up from Rs 95.87 per litre to Rs 96.677, according to a price notification of state fuel retailers. Rates have been increased across the country and vary from state to state depending upon the incidence of local taxation. This is the 14th increase in prices since the ending of a four-and-half-month long hiatus in rate revision on March 22.

Petrol and diesel prices in all four metros

Delhi - Petrol Rs 105.41 and Diesel Rs 96.677 per litre

Mumbai - Petrol Rs 120.51 and Diesel Rs 104.77 per litre

Chennai - Petrol Rs 110.83 and Diesel Rs 100.92 per litre

Kolkata - Petrol Rs 115.10 and Diesel Rs 99.81 per litre

Citywise fuel rates

Petrol in Bengaluru has become Rs 111.07 and diesel Rs 94.78 per litre.

Petrol in Lucknow has become Rs 105.23 and diesel Rs 96.81 per litre.

Petrol in Jaipur has become Rs 118.01 and diesel Rs 100.91 per litre.

Petrol in Patna has become Rs 116.21 and diesel Rs 101.04 per litre.

Petrol in Ahmedabad has become Rs 105.27 and diesel Rs 99.62 per litre.

Petrol in Hyderabad has become Rs 119.47 and diesel Rs 105.47 per litre.

New rates are released every morning at 6 am

Petrol and diesel prices change every day at 6 am. The new rates are applicable from 6 am onwards. After adding excise duty, dealer commission, VAT and other things to the price of petrol and diesel, its price becomes almost double of the original price. This is the reason why the prices of petrol and diesel appear so high.

How to check today's latest price

You can also know the daily rate of petrol diesel through SMS (How to check diesel petrol price daily). Indian Oil customers can get information by sending RSP to 9224992249 number and BPCL consumers by sending RSP to 9223112222 number. At the same time, HPCL consumers can know the price by sending HPPrice to the number 9222201122.