Paytm Payments Bank introduces game-changing features for UPI payments and split bills, check details

Paytm Payments Bank has unleashed a stunning new feature that's got the entire town buzzing! The newly introduced addition is a game-changer and promises to elevate user convenience to previously unattainable heights. Paytm UPI (Unified Payments Interface) has become even more accessible with the newfangled UPI Lite feature on iOS, Credit Card on UPI, and the revolutionary Split Bill function. The National Payments Corporation of India has been facilitating smaller transactions since February 2023, when Paytm Payments Bank first went live with UPI, and this feature has already been taken advantage of by a staggering six million users.

Paytm's innovative streak shows no signs of slowing down as they've now enabled users to link their RuPay credit card with their UPI ID on the Paytm app. And as if that weren't enough, the Split Bill feature allows users to create friend groups and split bills within the group. All payments made on Paytm can be tagged, and the tag can be used to view all payments made at any time. Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Chairman of Paytm Payments Bank, exclaimed that they're dedicated to continuous innovation in India while safeguarding Paytm UPI and empowering users. He added that they're committed to providing many more facilities, such as Split Bill, Paytm Tag, and an optional UPI ID on the Paytm app.

Paytm has established a reputation for constantly tweaking its features to make life easier for users. They've been hailed for simplifying UPI payments for their customers, and their groundbreaking UPI Lite, launched in February, has been a resounding success. Its primary objective was to streamline payments and eliminate the vexing issue of repeated payment failures. Users can now make payments up to Rs 200 without having to enter a PIN, and up to Rs 2,000 can be added to UPI Lite twice daily, allowing for a total of Rs 4,000 to be added in a single day.

Read more: Beware! Income Tax department issuing notices for suspected evasion, here's what you need to know