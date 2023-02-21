LIC Policy: Get monthly pension of Rs 1 lakh even before retirement, pay just once

LIC Jeevan Shanti news: There is no upper limit for the investment. (Representational)

LIC Jeevan Shanti: The Life Insurance Corporation of India has also launched some very innovative plans for the wealthy. They have also devised plans for those who want the comfort of a pension. LIC's Jeevan Shanti scheme can actually help those who want their money to work for them. Under the Jeevan Shanti scheme, you can get a monthly pension of even over Rs 1 lakh. LIC recently updated the Life Insurance Corporation of India's annuity rates. Now the policy holders will get more pension for their premiums.

LIC Jeevan Shanti is designed for those who want regular income monthly, half-yearly, yearly or quarterly. Those who want an early retirement can also avail the benefits of this scheme. Policy holders can achieve their goals with a single premium.

There is no upper limit for the investment. You can pay as much as you want based on the monthly income you want. As per LIC calculator, you will have to pay a hefty pension if you want a handsome monthly pension.

So if you want a monthly pension of Rs 1 lakh, you will have to invest Rs 1 crore for 12 years. After 12 years, you will get a salary of Rs 1.06 lakh per month. If you want to invest for just 10 years, you will get a monthly pension of Rs 94,840 per month as pension after maturity.

If you think you just need a monthly pension of Rs 50000, you need to invest only Rs 50 lakh. If you invest for 12 years, you will get a monthly salary of Rs 53,460 per month.