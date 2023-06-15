LIC Jeevan Umang policy: Invest Rs 5,000 monthly, get Rs 10,00,000 at maturity, check eligibility, benefits

Representational image

The LIC Jeevan Umang Plan is a whole life insurance policy created to provide your family with financial security and protection while you are away. From the conclusion of the premium-paying period until the time of maturity, this plan offers yearly survivor benefits. Additionally, it provides a lump sum payment upon maturity or in the event of the policyholder's passing within the policy term.

The primary advantage of this plan is that it provides both money and insurance coverage to assist the insured's family in their absence. In the event of an emergency, the assured benefits serve as a reliable financial safety net.

Why should you choose the LIC Jeevan Umang policy?

Tax-free maturity

Death benefit

Life-long risk cover till the age of 100

Guaranteed income till the age of 30

LIC Jeevan Umang policy: Eligibility

Entry Age: 90 days minimum and 55 years maximum.

Policy Term: 100 years of age at entry

Minimum sum assured: 2,00,000

Maximum sum assured: no limit

LIC Jeevan Umang policy: Benefits

LIC accidental death

Disability rider benefit

LIC Accidental benefit rider

LIC New term assurance rider

LIC new critical illness rider

LIC premium waiver benefit

LIC Jeevan Umang policy: Calculator

For instance, A 30-year-old male buying the policy can invest monthly Rs 5,000, quarterly Rs 15,000 or yearly Rs 50,000. The minimum sum assured is Rs 2,00,000. Let’s assume he is looking for the following coverage:

Sum Assured - Rs. 10,00,000

Policy Term - (100 minus 30 years) = 70 years

Premium Paying Term - 20 years