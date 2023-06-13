Search icon
LIC Aadhaar Stambh Policy: Invest Rs 10,000 and get up to Rs 3,00,000 at maturity, check eligibility, features

LIC Aadhaar Stambh is a participating, non-linked individual life assurance savings plan.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 13, 2023, 05:58 AM IST

Representational Image

LIC Aadhaar Stambh policy is a participating, non-linked individual life assurance savings plan that was created with the explicit purpose of offering the dual advantage of protection and savings. 

The plan helps the family build money for the future by offering a maturity benefit if the life assured lives out the whole term of the policy in addition to providing financial security for the family in the event of any unforeseen circumstances.

LIC Aadhaar Stambh Policy: Eligibility and features

  • The minimum entry age in this LIC policy is 8 years and the maximum is 55 years. 
  • It provides an auto cover facility and cash flow requirements along with a loan facility. 
  • It is an endowment plan where the amount is given in lumpsum at maturity. 
  • At maturity, the policyholder receives basic sum assured and loyalty addition. 
  • A loan facility is available only after 3 years of the policy. 
  • This plan is available only for males.
  • Minimum Sum Assured: Rs 75,000.
  • Maximum Sum Assured: Rs 3,00,000.

LIC Aadhaar Stambh Policy: Calculator
For instance, if the policyholder plans to invest Rs 10,000 per year for a term of 15 years, the policyholder will get a sum assured of Rs 2,00,000 plus Loyalty Addition. 

