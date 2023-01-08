Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePersonal Finance

Income Tax 2023: Public Provident Fund, Fixed Deposit, Insurance can help you save tax, here's how

Here is a list of tax-saving investment choices and strategies that can aid people in maximising their tax benefits

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 08, 2023, 01:34 PM IST

Income Tax 2023: Public Provident Fund, Fixed Deposit, Insurance can help you save tax, here's how
File photo

Every salaried person is responsible for paying taxes that are imposed on income. Taxes take a large portion of your hard-earned money. However, the government offers advantages in the form of tax deductions on specific investment strategies that can be used to reduce taxes.

Here is a list of tax-saving investment choices and strategies that can aid people in maximising their tax benefits:

Public Provident fund:
One of the widely used investment choices for tax savings is the public provident scheme. To begin using long-term savings and investment products, you must first open a PPF account at the post office or specified branches of public and private sector banks. Contributions to the PPF account earn a guaranteed rate of interest. Section 80C deductions of up to Rs 1.5 lakh per fiscal year are allowed for these deposits. 

Fixed Deposit:

According to section 80C of the Indian Income Tax Act, 1961, you can lower your tax obligation by investing in tax-saving fixed deposits. You can deduct up to Rs. 1.5 lakh from your income by investing in tax-saving fixed deposits. These FDs have a lock-in term of five years, and the interest earned is taxed. Interest rates typically range from 5.5% to 7.75%.

Senior citizen savings scheme:

Anyone above age 60 can save money under the government-sponsored Senior Citizen Savings Scheme (SCSS). It generates reasonably high returns and offers a dependable and consistent source of income for people's post-retirement years. Tax deductions are allowed for main deposits made into SCSS accounts up to a total of Rs. 1.5 lakh under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act of 1961. However, under the existing tax code, this exception is the only one that applies.

Life Insurance:
Life insurance is a crucial component of a person's financial plan since it provides protection to the person's family in the event of an untimely death. Life insurance, be it traditional (endowment) or market-linked (ULIP), offers tax benefits to policyholders on the premiums paid. There are several insurance plans to look after that can help you save tax. 

READ: RBI new rules: Bank account holders not required to visit bank branch to update KYC, know guidelines

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Top 5 companies expected to continue layoffs in Tech sector in 2023
Know Pakistani girl Aayesha of 'Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja' fame through these pics
Bipasha Basu, Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor: Bollywood actresses who embraced motherhood in 2022
Yearender 2022: Fast X, Mission Impossible 7, Aquaman 2, Guardians of the Galaxy 3, upcoming Hollywood movies of 2023
Sonam Kapoor in floral maxi dress is epitome of fashion, see Instagram pic
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 568 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for January 8
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.