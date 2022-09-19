Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePersonal Finance

HDFC, SBI, ICICI Bank: Fixed deposit interest rates for senior citizen

Almost every bank provides a higher interest rate on fixed deposit for senior citizens.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 19, 2022, 01:06 PM IST

HDFC, SBI, ICICI Bank: Fixed deposit interest rates for senior citizen
HDFC, SBI, ICICI Bank: Fixed deposit interest rates for senior citizen
When it comes to investments, fixed deposits are frequently the senior citizen's first choice, and financial institutions are very aware of this. In order to draw in seniors, banks frequently maintain their lucrative fixed deposit interest rates. Fixed deposits, term deposits, and time deposits all draw investors who are risk-averse due to their safe returns.
 
Senior citizens get an exemption from taxes as the interest on deposit is  tax-exempt under Section 80TTB of the Income Tax Act which allows them to claim a deduction of up to Rs. 50,000.
 
HDFC Bank interest rate for senior citizen:
The HDFC Bank offers a 2.75 percent regular fixed deposit interest rate on deposits made for seven to 14 days. On a deposit for a tenor of 3 years, 1 day to 5 years, the offered rate for senior citizens is 6.60 percent. The applicable rate is 6.5 percent for time periods longer than five years (5 years and one day to 10 years).
 
SBI Bank FD interest rate for senior citizen:
SBI offers a higher interest rate for senior citizens SBI Pensioners of age 60 years and above get an interest of 0.50% above the regular rate. It offers an interest rate of 6.45% for senior citizens for an amount below Rs 1 crore for the period of five years and up to 10 years.
 
ICICI Bank interest rate for senior citizen:
The ICICI Bank requires a minimum deposit of Rs 10,000 to open an FD. For any fixed deposit term longer than three years, the lender offers senior citizens a rate of 6.60 percent.
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Kiara Advani birthday: 6 times the actress made heads turn with her sizzling hot photos
Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022: Commemoration of 23rd anniversary of India's win over Pakistan
In pics: A look at Ranveer Singh's bizarre outfits as actor rules headlines for his nude photoshoot
Rashmika Mandanna sets ramp on fire as she turns showstopper for Varun Bahl at India Couture Week
Speed Reads
More
First-image
IGNOU July 2022 re-registration deadline extended: Check last date to apply, steps here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.