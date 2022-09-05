HDFC Bank launches new SMS banking facility: How to use the new feature

Reported By:| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 05, 2022, 10:22 AM IST
The private sector lender HDFC Bank has launched a new SMS banking feature for its clients. The bank asserts that users can now access a variety of banking services 24/7 x 365, wherever they may be. Customers may now check account balances and summaries, apply for loans, manage credit cards, obtain cheque books, and more with the new SMS banking feature.
Customers are no longer required to remember or type the lengthy pre-defined keywords to conduct SMS banking thanks to HDFC Bank's new SMS facility, which is integrated with AI technology.
Instead, individuals can text according to their own preferences and the AI will comprehend what they mean, enabling them to converse leisurely and conveniently.
HDFC Bank has said via a Tweet that “Banking services are now a text away!
Steps to start with the new SMS banking facility of HDFC Bank:
- SMS “Register" and send it to 7308080808 from the registered mobile number.
- Give space and enter the last 4 digits of customer ID.
- Continue by providing space and enter the Last 4 digits of the account number
- Now, send it to 7308080808 from the registered mobile number.
- After receiving a successful SMS from the bank, check the terms and conditions applied.
- To get your account balance, SMS your query to 7308080808. Please call on 1860-267-6161 for further assistance.
The new SMS banking service is now only available in English and is available around-the-clock for free. If their mobile device has national or international roaming enabled, customers can do SMS Banking activities from anywhere in India or abroad.
“With SMS Banking you can access your account on your mobile wherever you are. Access your bank account, make banking transactions, and monitor your accounts and fixed deposits on your mobile. We are the only bank to offer query based SMS Banking service for 18 transactions," stated HDFC Bank on its website.