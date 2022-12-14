Government schemes for daughters: From education to marriage, invest in these options to secure your daughter's future

As parents, it is our responsibility to provide for our children and ensure that they have a bright future. In India, there are several government schemes that can help parents invest in the future of their daughters, from their education to their marriage. In this article, we will take a look at some of these schemes and how they can benefit parents and daughters.

Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana:

This scheme, launched by the Government of India, allows parents to open a savings account for their daughters and earn interest on the deposited funds. The interest rate is currently at 7.6% per annum, and the funds can be used for the education and marriage expenses of the daughter.

Beti Bachao Beti Padhao Scheme:

This scheme, launched by the Government of India, aims to educate and empower girls by providing financial assistance for their education. The funds can be used for school fees, books, uniforms, and other expenses related to education.

Ladli Laxmi Yojana:

This scheme, launched by the Government of Madhya Pradesh, provides financial assistance to parents for the education and marriage of their daughters. The funds are deposited in a savings account, and the interest earned can be used for the aforementioned expenses.

Kanyashree Scheme:

This scheme, launched by the Government of West Bengal, provides financial assistance to girls for their education and empowerment. The funds are deposited in a savings account, and the interest earned can be used for the aforementioned expenses.

Aapki Beta Hamari Beti Yojana:

Haryana Government's 'Aapki Beta Hamari Beti Yojana' offers financial support to girls from scheduled castes, tribes, and backward classes. Under the scheme, the state government provides a one-time payment of Rs 21,000 on the birth of a child

In conclusion, there are several government schemes in India that can help parents invest in the future of their daughters. These schemes provide financial assistance for the education and marriage expenses of daughters, and they can help alleviate the financial burden on parents. By investing in these schemes, parents can ensure that their daughters have a secure and bright future