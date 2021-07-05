Get Rs 1 lakh in exchange of 50 paisa coin, here's how

Old notes and coins may help you earn lakhs of rupees by sitting at home these days. There is a good news for you if you love to collect old coins as some old coins are sold for big amount online as there are many individuals and organisations which are willing to pay lakhs of rupees for these old coins.

If you are the owner of one such old 50 paise coin then you can earn lakhs sitting at home. It may be recalled that Indian government ended the circulation of 25-50 paise coins in 2011. Interestingly, people had stopped these coins using it even before the Government decided to stop its circulation. These coins thus become useless but now these coins can help you become a millionaire.

The 50 paise steel coin is being sold for Rs 1 lakh on a website. All you need to log in to the website and sell the old coin made in 2011. The website like Olx allows you to join as a vendor. You need to register as a seller on the website and then upload a photo of the coin on it. You need to check at OLX for auction of old coins or notes. Similarly, old notes are also sold on several websites like Olx. You will have to create your login ID, where you need to share a picture of the note you want to auction.

Similarly if you have old 25 paisa coin then all you have to do is click the photo the 25 paisa coin and upload the photo on IndiaMART.com where people take part in auction. The person who will put in maximum bidding will take the coin. You are allowed to negotiate with the buyer.

The only catch is that the colour of your 25 paisa coin should be silver. You can also get good amount of money by selling old 5 paisa and 10 paisa coins. You can sell those coins on IndiaMART.com where one can get the old coins.