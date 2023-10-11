From SBI, ICICI, PNB to HDFC: Explore latest FD interest rates from top banks in India

Headlines

Pathankot attack mastermind Shahid Latif shot dead by unidentified assailants in Pakistan: Report

A software engineer leading the technological curve in the USA - Sai Nitisha Tadiboina

Ravi Teja says Yash is 'lucky to get a film like KGF', gets attacked by his fans: '8 saal ki mehnat hai'

UP: Couple's romance on moving bike takes a costly turn: Slapped with Rs 8,000 fine

KC Overseas Education celebrates 25 years of empowering dreams

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Pathankot attack mastermind Shahid Latif shot dead by unidentified assailants in Pakistan: Report

A software engineer leading the technological curve in the USA - Sai Nitisha Tadiboina

Ravi Teja says Yash is 'lucky to get a film like KGF', gets attacked by his fans: '8 saal ki mehnat hai'

Films rejected by other actors that made Amitabh Bachchan a superstar

Most expensive things owned by Hardik Pandya

7 Foods that can reverse premature greying

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kiara Advani flaunts her curves in bold cut-out black dress, netizens call her ‘queen of hearts’

Meet Jawan actress Lehar Khan who has worked with biggest stars, almost quit films due to personal tragedy of...

Ibn Yunus to Hirayama: Moon’s geographical features captured in images clicked by Chandrayaan-3

Israel Hamas War: Tension escalates in India after 18,000 stranded Indians in Israel Seek Help

Israel Hamas War: Conflict turns deadly; Hamas threatens to kill hostages after Israel attacks Gaza

World Mental Health Day 2023 : Is binge eating a mental disorder?

Ravi Teja says Yash is 'lucky to get a film like KGF', gets attacked by his fans: '8 saal ki mehnat hai'

South India's biggest flop, led by superstar, lost Rs 170 crore at box office; it's not Adipurush, Acharya, Liger, Cobra

Fukrey 3 box office collection: Pulkit, Richa, Varun, Manjot, Pankaj- starrer mints Rs 100 crore worldwide

HomePersonal Finance

Personal Finance

From SBI, ICICI, PNB to HDFC: Explore latest FD interest rates from top banks in India

Discover attractive fixed deposit rates offered by SBI, ICICI, PNB, and HDFC for secure investments and returns.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 11, 2023, 11:53 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Fixed deposits (FDs), commonly known as time or term deposits, offer a secure investment avenue. It involves parking idle funds for a predetermined period, earning fixed interest at regular intervals or maturity. Banks provide interest rates from 3% to 7%, varying with the investment period. Senior citizens enjoy an additional 0.5% interest. It's crucial to compare FD rates before investing. Here, we outline rates from four banks:

1. State Bank of India (SBI) - Deposits below Rs 2 Crores

• General customers: 3% to 6.10%

• Senior citizens: Additional 50 bps

• Example: 6.80% for one-year maturity, 7% for two to less than three years.

2. ICICI Bank - Deposits below Rs 5 Crores

• General customers: 3% to 7%

• Senior citizens: Extra 0.5%

• Example: 6.70% for one-year maturity, varying rates across tenures.

3. Punjab National Bank (PNB) - Deposits below Rs 2 Crores

• Rates: 3.50% to 7.30%

• Example: 6.75% for one-year maturity (regular), 7.25% (senior citizens).

4. HDFC Bank

• Rates: 3% to 7.75%

• Example: 6.60% for one-year maturity (regular), 7.10% (senior citizens).

Compare these rates to make informed investment decisions based on your preferences and financial goals.

Read more: Axis Bank launches India's first numberless credit card, know features and how it works

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

'100 percent': Veteran Indian spinner on Rahul Dravid's dream of winning World Cup 2023

Meet Kartik Sharma, Virat Kohli's lookalike from Chandigarh, who becomes internet sensation

Amazon Great Indian Festival: Get up to 80% off on room heaters

Isha, Akash and Anant Ambani to get these perks as Reliance board members; salary for each meeting is…

PAK vs SL: Mohammad Rizwan becomes 2nd Pakistan wicket-keeper to hit hundred in ODI World Cup history

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kiara Advani flaunts her curves in bold cut-out black dress, netizens call her ‘queen of hearts’

Meet Jawan actress Lehar Khan who has worked with biggest stars, almost quit films due to personal tragedy of...

Ibn Yunus to Hirayama: Moon’s geographical features captured in images clicked by Chandrayaan-3

In pics: Samantha Ruth Prabhu mesmerises in black saree in New York

69th National Film Awards: Rocketry wins Best Film; Allu Arjun Best Actor, Kriti Sanon, Alia Bhatt share Best Actress

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE