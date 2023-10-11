From SBI, ICICI, PNB to HDFC: Explore latest FD interest rates from top banks in India

Personal Finance
Discover attractive fixed deposit rates offered by SBI, ICICI, PNB, and HDFC for secure investments and returns.
Fixed deposits (FDs), commonly known as time or term deposits, offer a secure investment avenue. It involves parking idle funds for a predetermined period, earning fixed interest at regular intervals or maturity. Banks provide interest rates from 3% to 7%, varying with the investment period. Senior citizens enjoy an additional 0.5% interest. It's crucial to compare FD rates before investing. Here, we outline rates from four banks:
1. State Bank of India (SBI) - Deposits below Rs 2 Crores
• General customers: 3% to 6.10%
• Senior citizens: Additional 50 bps
• Example: 6.80% for one-year maturity, 7% for two to less than three years.
2. ICICI Bank - Deposits below Rs 5 Crores
• General customers: 3% to 7%
• Senior citizens: Extra 0.5%
• Example: 6.70% for one-year maturity, varying rates across tenures.
3. Punjab National Bank (PNB) - Deposits below Rs 2 Crores
• Rates: 3.50% to 7.30%
• Example: 6.75% for one-year maturity (regular), 7.25% (senior citizens).
4. HDFC Bank
• Rates: 3% to 7.75%
• Example: 6.60% for one-year maturity (regular), 7.10% (senior citizens).
Compare these rates to make informed investment decisions based on your preferences and financial goals.
