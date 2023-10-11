Axis Bank launches India's first numberless credit card, know features and how it works

Headlines

NIA conducts raids in Delhi, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, other states in crackdown on banned outfit PFI

Mini Shadow Edition launched in India, limited to 24 units, priced at Rs 49 lakhs

Hua Main: Ranbir Kapoor-Rashmika Mandanna's chemistry is 'fire', Animal song is 'instant chatbuster', say netizens

Adventure Activities in Thailand: Thrills and excitement in your package

India’s most expensive wedding costs more than wedding of Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani, Vanisha Mittal, bride's lehenga...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

NIA conducts raids in Delhi, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, other states in crackdown on banned outfit PFI

Mini Shadow Edition launched in India, limited to 24 units, priced at Rs 49 lakhs

Hua Main: Ranbir Kapoor-Rashmika Mandanna's chemistry is 'fire', Animal song is 'instant chatbuster', say netizens

Superfoods to help recover from Dengue fever

Upcoming Indian films that can earn Rs 1000 crore

Inside pics of Team India captain Rohit Sharma, Ritika Sajdeh's sea-facing house

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Times when BTS’ V and BLACKPINK’s Jennie sparked dating rumours

Viral photos of the day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra, Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora give couple goals

Swara Bhasker shares adorable pics from her maternity photoshoot with ‘reluctant yet sporting model’ Fahad Ahmad

Israel Hamas War: Tension escalates in India after 18,000 stranded Indians in Israel Seek Help

Israel Hamas War: Conflict turns deadly; Hamas threatens to kill hostages after Israel attacks Gaza

World Mental Health Day 2023 : Is binge eating a mental disorder?

Fukrey 3 box office collection: Pulkit, Richa, Varun, Manjot, Pankaj- starrer mints Rs 100 crore worldwide

Amitabh Bachchan poses with Jaya Bachchan and his grandkids Aaradhya, Nayva, Agastya on his 81st birthday

Taapsee Pannu breaks silence on reports of not promoting Dhak Dhak: 'I don't want it to have a mark of any toxicity'

HomePersonal Finance

Personal Finance

Axis Bank launches India's first numberless credit card, know features and how it works

Axis Bank launches India's first numberless credit card with enhanced security and cashback benefits.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 11, 2023, 09:53 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Axis Bank has teamed up with Fibe, formerly known as Early Salary, to unveil India's first credit card without any numbers. This innovative card is designed to cater to the tech-savvy generation and boasts an additional layer of security that sets it apart from traditional credit cards. The Fibe Axis Bank Credit Card is revolutionary in the Indian market.

Enhanced security features: What sets this card apart is its unique numberless design. It doesn't display the card number, expiry date, or CVV number on the physical card. This anonymity ensures the cardholder's identity remains safeguarded, significantly reducing the risk of fraudulent use and identity theft. With no visible numbers on the card, your security and privacy are greatly enhanced.

Access via Fibe app: Cardholders can easily manage their Fibe Axis Bank credit card through the Fibe App, offering complete control over their card. Co-branded credit cards offer a range of features some of which are highlighted below.

Features and benefits:

3% cashback on online food deliveries from all restaurants.

3% cashback on local ride-hailing app expenses.

3% cashback on online ticket bookings.

1% cashback on all online and offline transactions.

The card can be linked to UPI through RuPay, enabling digital transactions and in-store purchases. It also supports tap-and-pay functionality.

Fees: The Fibe Axis Bank Credit Card has no joining fee and no annual fee for life. Cardholders can enjoy complimentary access to four domestic airport lounges annually and a fuel surcharge waiver for purchases ranging from Rs 400 to Rs 5,000. Axis Bank also offers a variety of attractive perks and discounts on dining, shopping, and more through its Dining Delights, Wednesday Delights, End of Season Sale, and RuPay Portfolio-related offers.

Read more: 7th Pay Commission: Center may approve DA hike for employees and pensioners TODAY

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Most followed Indian businessman: Ratan Tata overtakes Anand Mahindra with 126 lakh followers

Caste Census: A ray of light instead of shooting in the dark

India's unemployment rate at 6-year low of 3.2% during Jul 2022-Jun 2023: Govt

Mira Nair announced as Head of Jury at Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival for South Asia Competition

Ravindra Jadeja: India's 3D player

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Times when BTS’ V and BLACKPINK’s Jennie sparked dating rumours

Viral photos of the day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra, Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora give couple goals

Swara Bhasker shares adorable pics from her maternity photoshoot with ‘reluctant yet sporting model’ Fahad Ahmad

In pics: Sonam Bajwa raises the temperature in sexy backless dress, flaunts her curves in sizzling beach pics

In pics: Sara Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan share adorable pics celebrating Rakhi with their brothers

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE