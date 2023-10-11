Axis Bank launches India's first numberless credit card, know features and how it works

Axis Bank launches India's first numberless credit card with enhanced security and cashback benefits.

Axis Bank has teamed up with Fibe, formerly known as Early Salary, to unveil India's first credit card without any numbers. This innovative card is designed to cater to the tech-savvy generation and boasts an additional layer of security that sets it apart from traditional credit cards. The Fibe Axis Bank Credit Card is revolutionary in the Indian market.

Enhanced security features: What sets this card apart is its unique numberless design. It doesn't display the card number, expiry date, or CVV number on the physical card. This anonymity ensures the cardholder's identity remains safeguarded, significantly reducing the risk of fraudulent use and identity theft. With no visible numbers on the card, your security and privacy are greatly enhanced.

Access via Fibe app: Cardholders can easily manage their Fibe Axis Bank credit card through the Fibe App, offering complete control over their card. Co-branded credit cards offer a range of features some of which are highlighted below.

Features and benefits:

3% cashback on online food deliveries from all restaurants.

3% cashback on local ride-hailing app expenses.

3% cashback on online ticket bookings.

1% cashback on all online and offline transactions.

The card can be linked to UPI through RuPay, enabling digital transactions and in-store purchases. It also supports tap-and-pay functionality.

Fees: The Fibe Axis Bank Credit Card has no joining fee and no annual fee for life. Cardholders can enjoy complimentary access to four domestic airport lounges annually and a fuel surcharge waiver for purchases ranging from Rs 400 to Rs 5,000. Axis Bank also offers a variety of attractive perks and discounts on dining, shopping, and more through its Dining Delights, Wednesday Delights, End of Season Sale, and RuPay Portfolio-related offers.

Read more: 7th Pay Commission: Center may approve DA hike for employees and pensioners TODAY